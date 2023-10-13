OHL Roundup: Knights squeeze past Petes 3-2 in overtime
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Isaiah George scored the game-winning goal 3:35 into overtime to lift the London Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday.
Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson scored in regulation for London (4-1-0). Michael Simpson made 40 saves.
Jax Dubois and Samuel Mayer replied for Peterborough (2-1-1). Liam Sztuska stopped 34-of-37 shots.
Dubois put the Petes ahead 2-1 just 58 seconds into the third period. However, Dickinson netted the game-tying marker with 17 seconds left in regulation.
---
FRONTENACS 6 SPITFIRES 4
Windsor, Ont. — Gage Heyes and Christopher Thibodeau each scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-4.
Paul Ludwinski and Linus Hemström added the others for Kingston (3-3-0).
Anthony Cristoforo, Liam Greentree, Rodwin Dionicio and Jack Nesbitt responded for Windsor (1-5-0).
---
67'S 4 BATTALION 2
North Bay, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored two goals in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 4-2 victory over the North Bay Battalion.
Tuomas Uronen and Jack Dever contributed a goal apiece for Ottawa (2-2-0).
Tnias Mathurin and Lirim Amidovski replied for North Bay (3-2-1-1).
---
OTTERS 3 ICEDOGS 2 (OT)
St. Catharines, Ont. — Pano Fimis netted the game-winning goal at 2:24 of overtime on the power play to give the Erie Otters a 3-2 win over the Niagara Icedogs.
Matthew Schaefer and Spencer Sova scored in regulation for Erie (1-3-1).
Zakary Lavoie and Alex Assadourian scored in the third period to even the score for Niagara (0-3-2) and send the game to overtime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.
