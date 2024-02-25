OHL roundup: Knights need shootout to knock off 67's 4-3

The visiting London Knights blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, but scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to edge the Ottawa 67's 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at TD Place.

Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan and Sam O'Reilly scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (42-12-0-3) in regulation.

Caden Kelly, Brady Stonehouse and Cooper Foster scored for the 67's (29-19-5-2), who outshot the visitors 34-31.

The Knights went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the 67's were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 PETES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Julian Fantino scored a goal and added an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-2.

Andrew Gibson, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Jordan D'Intino, Justin Cloutier and Christopher Brown also scored for the Greyhounds (37-16-2-1).

Ryder McIntyre and Braydon McCallum scored for the Petes (17-32-6-1).

---

SPIRIT 5 BULLDOGS 4 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Zayne Parekh scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Saginaw Spirit edged the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 5-4.

Rodwin Dionicio scored twice for the West Division-leading Spirit (41-15-0-1), while Ethan Hay and Sebastien Gervais netted singles.

Marek Vanacker scored three goals for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (32-16-7-2), while Florian Xhekaj scored once.

---

BATTALION 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Sandis Vilmanis scored the game-winning goal at 4:13 of the third period as the visiting North Bay Battalion edged the Flint Firebirds 3-2.

Dalyn Wakely and Justin Ertel also scored for the Battalion (30-18-6-2).

Coulson Pitre and Matthew Wang scored for the Firebirds (24-28-3-1).

---

OTTERS 3 STORM 2

ERIE, Penn. — Carey Terrance scored the game-winning goal 55 seconds into the third period as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Guelph Storm 3-2.

Pano Fimis and Ondrej Molnar also scored for the Otters (25-26-4-1).

Jett Luchanko and Vilmer Alriksson scored for the Storm (26-24-5-1).

---

FRONTENACS 8 ICEDOGS 1

NIAGARA, Ont. — Gabriel Frasca scored three goals as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs downed the Niagara IceDogs 8-1.

Jax Dubois scored twice for the Frontenacs (27-27-2-0), while Luke McNamara, Christopher Thibodeau and Linus Hemström netted singles.

Ryan Vannetten scored for the IceDogs (16-34-6-1).

---

COLTS 4 STEELHEADS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored twice as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 4-1.

Bode Stewart and Zach Wigle also scored for the Colts (23-28-3-0).

Parker Von Richter scored for the Steelheads (29-21-6-0).

---

ATTACK 6 SPITFIRES 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey and Ethan Burroughs each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 6-3.

Colby Barlow and Servac Petrovsky also scored for the Attack (26-24-5-2).

Jack Nesbitt scored twice for the Spitfires (18-31-4-3), while Djibril Toure netted a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press