OHL roundup: Knights rout Rangers 5-1, lead series 2-0
LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.
Kaleb Lawrence, Henry Brzustewicz, Jacob Julien and Jackson Edward also scored for the Knights, who won Thursday's first game in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 5-3.
Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.
The Rangers, who went 0-for-6 on the power play, will host Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Knights outshot the Rangers 25-24 and went 1-for-6 on the power play.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:
---
BATTALION 5 WOLVES 1
(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 2-0)
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Ertel scored a goal and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion topped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 5-1.
Ihnat Pazii, Jacob Therrien, Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis also scored for the Battalion, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Battalion netminder Mike McIvor stopped 35 of 36 shots.
Kocha Delic scored for the Wolves. Wolves goaltender Marcus Vandenberg stopped 25 of 29 shots.
Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Sudbury, Ont.
---
GREYHOUNDS 5 SPIRIT 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
SAGINAW, Mich. — Jordan D'Intino scored three goals as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dumped the Saginaw Spirit 5-2.
Julian Fantino and Owen Allard also scored for the Greyhounds, who tied the best-of-seven quarterfinal series at 1-1.
Nic Sima and Zayne Parekh scored for the Spirit.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.
The Canadian Press