OHL roundup: Knights, Generals take 2-0 series leads on the road

LONDON, Ont. — Rusian Gazizoz scored twice, including once into an empty net, as the London Knights defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirt 3-1 on Sunday to grab a two-game lead in the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final series.

Kasper Halttunen also scored for the Knights, who outshot the Spirit 27-18. Easton Cowan chipped in with two assists at Budweiser Gardens.

Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Spirit, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Knights won Friday's opener in the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The Knights went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Spirit were 1-for-3.

Game 3 in the series is Monday night at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

GENERALS 3 BATTALION 0

(Oshawa leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals got goals from Rasmus Kumpulainen, Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke, and superb netminding from Jacob Oster, to beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 3-0 on Sunday to take a two-game lead in the OHL's Eastern Conference final series.

Calum Ritchie added three assists for the Generals, who outshot the Battalion 38-22. The Generals won Friday's opener in the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The Generals led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Game 3 is Monday night at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press