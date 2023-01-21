OHL Roundup: Knights dominate Attack en route to 9-1 victory

LONDON, Ont. — Brody Crane scored twice, George Diaco had a goal and three assists as the London Knights dominated the Owen Sound Attack en route to a 9-1 win on Friday.

Ryan Humphrey, Landon Sim, Denver Barkey, Ruslan Gazizov, Sean McGurn and Ryan Winterton provided the rest of the offence for London (28-11-1), which won its second in a row.

Knights goaltender Brett Brochu made 28 saves after allowing the game's opening goal 14 seconds into the contest.

Landen Hookey was the lone scorer for Owen Sound (21-15-4-1), which sits two spots back of the second-place Knights in the Western Conference.

Attack netminder Nick Chenard surrendered four goals on 17 shots in the first period before making way for Corbin Votary, who stopped 18-of-23 shots in relief.

---

RANGERS 4 67'S 2

KITCHENER, ONT. — Danny Zhilkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Kitchener Rangers to a 4-2 win over the league-leading Ottawa 67's.

Francesco Pinelli and Francesco Arcuri also scored for Kitchener (17-19-2), which won for the second time in 10 games. Marco Costantini stopped 32-of-34 shots.

Caden Kelly and Cameron Tolnai replied for Ottawa (31-8-1-1). Collin MacKenzie made 25 saves.

---

STEELHEADS 5 BATTALION 4

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Zander Veccia capped his hat trick with the eventual winner as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4.

Luke Misa and Lucas Karmiris scored the others for Mississauga (20-18-4). James Hardie dished out four assists, while Alessio Beglieri made 28 saves.

Ty Nelson, Kyle McDonald, Pasquale Zito and Matvey Petrov, with a goal and two assists, replied for North Bay (29-11-1-1), which dropped its second in a row. Charlie Robertson stopped 25 shots.

---

STORM 6 PETES 4

GUELPH, ONT. — Braeden Bowman had two goals and one assist to lead the Guelph Storm to a 6-4 win over the Peterborough Petes.

Jesse Fishman, Chandler Romeo, Matthew Poitras and Ben McFarlane added the others for Guelph (18-19-4-1). Patrick Leaver stopped 24-of-28 shots.

Connor Lockhart, with two goals, Owen Beck and J.R. Avon scored for Peterborough (23-16-1-2). Michael Simpson made 20 saves.

---

STING 4 OTTERS 3

SARNIA, ONT. — Christian Kyrou netted the game-winner 11:03 into the third period as the Sarnia Sting edged the Erie Otters 4-3.

Ethan Ritchie, Nolan Burke and Nolan Dillingham, with a short-handed goal, also scored for Sarnia (20-14-4-2).

Carey Terrance, with a short-handed penalty shot, along with Elias Cohen and Taeo Artichuk replied for Erie (13-23-1-3).

---

FRONTENACS 3 GENERALS 2

KINGSTON, ONT. — Maddox Callens scored the game-winning goal 14:20 into the third period to push the Kingston Frontenacs past the Oshawa Generals 3-2.

Gage Heyes and Owen Outwater provided the rest of the offence for Kingston (20-19-1-1), which picked up its second straight win.

Calum Ritchie and Stuart Rolofs all scored once for Oshawa (15-21-1-3), losers of two in a row.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Nolan Dann scored twice as the Flint Firebirds blew out the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-1.

Zacharie Giroux, Marko Stojkov and Gavin Hayes also scored for Flint (20-18-2-1), which got 26 saves from Nathan Day.

Marco Mignosa scored the lone marker for Soo (14-17-7-4), while Samuel Ivanov stopped 26 shots.

---

WOLVES 5 BULLDOGS 2

SUDBURY, ONT. — Kieron Walton and Nathan Villeneuve each had a goal and an assist as the Sudbury Wolves cruised past the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-2.

Marc Boudreau, Chase Coughlan and Nick DeGrazia added the others for Sudbury (17-18-3-2). Nate Krawchuk made 23 saves.

Cole Brown and Jorian Donovan replied for Hamilton (18-19-4), while Matteo Drobac was kept busy stopping 45-of-50 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.

The Canadian Press