OHL roundup: Knights connect on power play to sink Storm 4-3

GUELPH, Ont. — Sam Dickson's power-play goal early in the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting London Knights edged the Guelph Storm 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at the Sleeman Centre.

Kasper Halttunen, Sawyer Boulton and Oliver Bonk also scored for the Knights (35-11-0-3), who led 3-2 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Parker Snelgrove, Brody Crane and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (25-19-3-1), who outshot the Knights 28-24.

The Knights went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Storm were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

SPIRIT 5 67'S 4 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored 58 seconds into overtime to life the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-4 come-fr0m-behind victory over the visiting Ottawa 67's.

Rodwin Dionicio scored twice for the West Division-leading Spirit, who trailed 4-2 with less than six minutes left the third period.

Joey Willis and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the Spirit (34-13-0-1), who outshot the visitors 44-30. Willis, Dionicio and Christopoulos also added two assists.

Luca Pinelli scored twice for the 67's (24-17-5-1), while Will Gerrior and Samuel Mayer added singles. Braeden Kressler chipped in with two assists.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Soto scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs downed the Peterborough Petes.

Quinton Burns and Xander Velliaris also scored for the Frontenacs (22-23-1-0).

Caden Taylor and Braydon McCallum replied for the Petes (16-26-5-1).

---

GENERALS 8 BULLDOGS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Matthew Buckley and Stuart Rolofs each scored twice and Dylan Roobroeck had three assists as the Oshawa Generals rolled over the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 8-3.

Beckett Sennecke, Tyler Graham, Luca D'Amto and Luke Torrance also scored for the Generals (26-16-4-2), who outshot the Bulldogs 32-18.

Patrick Thomas, Marek Vanacker and Zakary Lavoie scored for the Bulldogs (25-15-6-2), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

Story continues

With the win, the Generals moved into a first-place tie with the Bulldogs in the East Division standings. Both teams have 58 points.

---

WOLVES 6 STEELHEADS 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Alex Pharand scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves doubled the Mississauga Steelheads.

Kocha Delic, Landon McCallum, Ryan Pryce and Nathan Villeneuve rounded out the attack for the Wolves (27-15-3-2).

Finn Harding, Marc Boudreau and Jakub Fibigr did the scoring for the Steelheads (24-20-4-0).

---

ICEDOGS 6 BATTALION 4

NIAGARA, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck scored three goals as the Niagara IceDogs beat the North Bay Battalion 6-4.

Gavin Bryant, Ivan Galiyanov and Callum Cheynowski also scored for the IceDogs (14-27-6-1).

Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani each scored twice for the Central Division-leading Battalion (25-16-6-2).

---

STING 4 SPITFIRES 3 (SO)

SARNIA, Ont. — Marko Sikic and Kai Schwindt scored goals in the three-round shootout to life the Sarnia Sting to a 4-3 victory over the Windsor Spitfires.

Ryan Brown, Cooper Way and Schwindt scored for the Sting (20-26-3-0) in regulation time.

Cole Davis, Anthony Cristoforo and Ryan Abraham scored for the Spitfires (14-28-3-2), who outshot the Sting 34-16.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press