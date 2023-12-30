OHL Roundup: Kieron Walton's hat trick lifts Wolves over Battalion 8-4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton had a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves doubled the North Bay Battalion 8-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

David Goyette scored twice for Sudbury (17-11-5), while Nick DeAngelis, Alex Pharand and Andre Anania also found the back of the net.

Goaltender Marcus Vandenberg made 22 saves for the win.

Anthony Romani had a pair of goals for North Bay (16-13-5), while Owen Van Steensel and Dalyn Wakely chipped in as well.

Mike McIvor stopped 34 of 42 shots in the Battalion's net.

The Wolves went 1 for 7 on the power play and North Bay was 2 for 5.

---

KNIGHTS 5 STING 1

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Dickinson and Max McCue had two goals apiece as the Knights defeated Sarnia.

Ruslan Gazizov had the other goal as London (22-11-1) won its fifth straight.

Tyson Doucette replied for the Sting (12-21-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Nolan Dann scored twice as Flint downed the Rangers.

Coulson Pitre, Jeremy Martin and Zacharie Giroux rounded out the attack for the Firebirds (14-16-3).

Cameron Arquette, Trent Swick and Luke Ellinas replied for Kitchener (24-9-2).

---

STEELHEADS 4 PETES 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Porter Martone had a pair of goals as the Steelheads topped Peterborough.

William Eggleton and Mason Zebeski also scored for Mississauga (19-12-2).

Braydon McCallum was the lone scorer as the Petes (14-15-4) extended their losing skid to six.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press