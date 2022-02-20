OHL Roundup: IceDogs chew out win over Wolves, Battalion stretch streak to nine games

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Josh Rosenzweig stopped 48 shots Sunday, backstopping the Niagra IceDogs to a 5-3 win over the Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League play.

Brenden Sirizzotti led the IceDogs (13-26-3) with a goal and two assists, while Anthony Agostinelli and Danil Gushchin each scored and had a helper. Niagra also got goals from Dylan Roobroeck and Daniel Michaud.

Alex Pharand scored twice for the Wolves (15-26-5) and Nick DeGrazia added a single.

Mitchell Weeks stopped 24-of-29 shots for Sudbury, which struggled on the power play, going 0 for 6.

---

BATTALION 6 67'S 2

OTTAWA — Kyle McDonald completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third period as North Bay (28-15-6) trounced Ottawa (20-23-4), stretching its win streak to nine games. Jack Beck had both goals for the 67's.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press