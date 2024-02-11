OHL roundup: Horner's late goal lifts 67's to 3-2 win over Rangers

OTTAWA — Bradley Horner's goal at 18:31 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kitchener Rangers on Saturday at TD Place.

Jack Dever and Luca Pinelli also scored for the 67's (26-17-5-1), who outshot the Rangers 35-25. Frankie Marrelli chipped in with two assists.

Adrian Misaljevic and Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers (31-19-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

FIREBIRDS 3 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Alex Kostov's power-play goal at 9:44 of the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting Flint Firebirds defeated the Brantford Bulldogs 2-1.

Nolan Dann also scored a power-play goal and Kostov added an empty-netter for the Firebirds (21-25-3-1), who were outshot24-15.

Florian Xhekaj scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (26-16-6-2). The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Firebirds took a 2-1 lead into the third.

---

SPITFIRES 7 ATTACK 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Noah Morneau scored twice and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 7-4.

Colton Smith, Anthony Cristoforo, AJ Spellacy, Jack Nesbitt and Ryan Abraham also scored for the Spitfires (16-29-3-2).

Colby Barlow scored twice for the Attack (24-21-4-2), while Ethan Burroughs and Cedrick Guindon netted singles.

---

GREYHOUNDS 2 ICEDOGS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca's goal at 7:33 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Soo Greyhounds edged the visiting Niagara IceDogs 2-1.

Bryce McConnell-Barker also scored for the Greyhounds (33-14-2-1), who outshot the IceDogs 49-17.

Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (14-30-6-1).

---

STING 3 STORM 2 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Easton Wainwright scored 22 seconds into overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the visiting Guelph Storm 3-2.

Marko Sikic and Ryan Brown also scored for the Sting (22-27-3-0).

Charlie Paquette and Ryan McGuire scored for the Storm (25-20-4-1).

---

SPIRIT 5 OTTERS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Rodwin Dionicio scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Erie Otters 5-2.

Owen Beck, Josh Bloom and Joey Willis also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (36-13-0-1).

Bruce McDonald and Matthew Schaefer scored for the Otters (23-24-4-0).

---

COLTS 4 FRONTENACS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma scored twice as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 4-3.

Zach Wigle and Blair Scott also scored for the Colts (21-25-3-0), who built a 4-0 lead then hung on for the win.

Jax Dubois scored twice for the Frontenacs (24-24-1-0) and Nathan Poole netted a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press