OHL Roundup: Greyhounds beat IceDogs 4-3 for seventh straight win

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds extended their win streak to seven games, defeating the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Boris Katchouk scored once and added two assists for the league-leading Greyhounds (44-5-3), while Barrett Hayton's goal 1:01 into the third period stood up as the winner.

William Lochead, Sam Miletic and Kirill Maksimov replied for the IceDogs (26-18-7), who are on a five-game slide.

Matthew Villalta made 29 saves for Sault Ste. Marie as Stephen Dhillon turned aside 32 shots for Niagara.

The Greyhounds went 2 for 4 on the power play while the IceDogs went 0 for 5.

---

COLTS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Leo Lazarev made 37 saves as Barrie toppled the Bulldogs for its third straight victory.

Jaden Peca, Aaron Luchuk and Dmitry Sokolov also scored for the Colts (30-18-3).

Isaac Nurse found the back of the net for Hamilton (33-13-6). Kaden Fulcher stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

ATTACK 6 PETES 5

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Aidan Dudas had three goals and three assists as Owen Sound slipped past the Petes for its fifth win in a row.

Ethan Szypula had two goals and two assists while Alan Lyszczarczyk knocked in the winning goal for the Attack (24-19-7) at 12:23 of the third period. Olivier Lafreniere made 34 saves for the win.

Logan DeNoble led the Peterborough (18-28-6) offence with a pair of goals. Pavel Gogolev, Nikita Korostelev and Nick Robertson had the others. Dylan Wells stopped 34 shots as the Petes dropped their 10th straight game.

---

STORM 4 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Alexey Toropchenko broke a 3-3 tie at 16:07 of the third period as Guelph handed the Spitfires their seventh straight loss.

Liam Hawel, Nate Schnarr and James McEwan also scored for the Storm (26-21-4). Anthony Popovich made 27 saves for the win.

Luke Boka, Chris Playfair and Jake Smith supplied the goals for Windsor (23-24-4). Michael DiPietro turned away 21 shots in a losing cause.

---

BATTALION 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Thilander scored the shootout winner to lift the Battalion over Flint.

Kyle Potts, Luke Burghardt and Matthew Struthers scored in regulation for North Bay (24-21-7). Christian Propp made 25 saves for the win.

Jalen Smereck scored his second goal of the night at 19:58 of the third period to force extra time for the Firebirds (16-30-5). C.J. Clarke had the other while Garrett Forrest made 37 saves in defeat.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

The Canadian Press