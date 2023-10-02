OHL roundup: Generals dig deep to edge pesky Frontenacs 5-4

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals dominated on the shot clock and time of puck possession, but needed a couple third period goals to beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 5-4 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

The Generals, who outshot the Frontenacs 46-27, got goals from Tristan Delisle and Nikita Tarasevich (empty-netter) to edge the pesky visitors at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Matthew Buckley, Luca D'Amato and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals.

Christopher Thibodeau, Jacob Holmes, Ethan Miedema and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs. Mason Vaccari made 44 saves for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BATTALION 2 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Iggy Pazii's goal at 16:08 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and gave the North Bay Battalion a 2-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Dalyn Wakely also scored for the Battalion, who were outshot 28-22.

Nick Yearwood scored for the Wolves, who led 1-0 after the first period and 1-0 heading into the final frame.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023.

