OHL Roundup: Frontenacs top Sting 7-1 to snap Sarnia's 14-game win streak

KINGSTON, Ont. — The Sarnia Sting's lengthy winning streak is over.

Ryan Cranford and Jason Robertson each scored twice and added an assist as the Kingston Frontenacs toppled the Sting 7-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action, snapping Sarnia's 14-game winning streak.

Robertson knocked in the eventual winner on a power play 8:08 into the second period and Tyler Burnie, Nathan Dunkley and Jacob Paquette also scored for the Frontenacs (8-5-3). Jakob Brahaney and Linus Nyman chipped in with two assists apiece.

Jordan Ernst had the lone goal for Sarnia (15-2-0).

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 18 shots for Kingston. Aidan Hughes turned away 29 shots for the Sting.

The Frontenacs went 2-for-4 on the power play. Sarnia was 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 8 GENERALS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Kyle Maksimovich scored two goals and set up two more, Jordan Sambrook had four assists and Troy Timpano stopped all 26 shots his way as the Otters blanked Oshawa.

Maksimovich scored the eventual winner fopr Erie (8-7-2) while shorthanded at 2:18 of the first period. Maxim Golod also scored twice and Taylor Raddysh, Gera Poddubnyi, Ivan Lodnia and Christian Girhiny had the other goals.

Cole Ceci combined with Kyle Keyser for 32 saves for the Generals (8-6-2). Oshawa's Serron Noel was given a match penalty for kneeing at 18:23 of the second period.

---

BATTALION 5 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Kyle Potts scored twice and Julian Sime made 41 saves as North Bay downed the Firebirds.

Adam McMaster, Riley Bruce and Justin Brazeau also scored for the Battalion (6-8-2).

Sime's shutout bid was spoiled 7:36 into the third period when Nicholas Caamano put Flint (6-9-1) on the board.

Garrett Forrest made 25 saves in the losing effort.