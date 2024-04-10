OHL roundup: Ellinas scores in OT, Rangers eliminate Otters

ERIE, Pa. — Luke Ellinas scored 5:38 into overtime as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Erie Otters 4-3 to win their first round Ontario Hockey League playoff series in six games.

Eduard Sale scored twice for the Rangers, while Trent Swick added a single. Two of the first five games in the best-of-seven series were decided in OT.

Pano Fimis, Dylan Edwards and Carey Terrance scored for the Otters, who outshot the visitors 32-29.

The Rangers led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

The Rangers advance to play the London Knights in the OHL quarterfinals. The Knights swept the Flint Firebirds in the first round.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press