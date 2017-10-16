OHL Roundup: Durzi scores in overtime to keep Attack's win streak rolling

LONDON, Ont. — Sean Durzi scored 1:44 into overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the London Knights 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Dudas, Maksim Sushko and Nick Suzuki had goals in regulation time for the Attack (6-1-2), who have won three in a row. Zack Bowman stopped 35 shots for the win.

Robert Thomas, Evan Bouchard and Josh Nelson replied for the Knights (1-8-1), who are winless in their past eight games.

Tyler Johnson combined with Jordan Kooy for 27 saves for London.

Owen Sound didn't score on its one power play and the Knight went 0 for 4.

---

BULLDOGS 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Marian Studenic put away the winner with 40 seconds left to play as Hamilton slipped past the Battalion.

Matthew Strome, Brandon Saigeon and Reilly Webb also scored for the Bulldogs (5-1-3).

Justin Brazeau had a pair of goals for North Bay (3-4-2), while Daniel Walker also found the back of the net.

---

STING 3 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Brady Hinz scored twice as Sarnia downed the Spitfires.

Anthony Salinitri knocked in the winner for the Sting (9-1-0) at 6:09 of the third period.

Luke Kutkevicius and Jake Smith scored for Windsor (6-3-1).

---

67'S 5 GREYHOUNDS 4 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Kody Clark struck twice, including in overtime, as Ottawa downed the Greyhounds.

Mitchell Hoelscher, Sam Bitten and Travis Barron also scored for the 67's (6-3-2).

Jack Kopacka, Boris Katchouk, Mac Hollowell and Tim Gettinger supplied the offence for Sault Ste. Marie (7-1-2).

---

RANGERS 5 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Connor Bunnaman had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Kitchener flew past the Firebirds.

Adam Mascherin, Nick McHugh and Greg Meireles also scored for the Rangers (7-3-1).

Maurizio Colella had two goals for Flint (5-3-1) and Ryan Moore chipped in.