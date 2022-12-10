OHL Roundup: Diaco nets shootout winner as Knights narrowly edge 67's 1-0

LONDON, Ont. — George Diaco scored the shootout winner to lead the London Knights to a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa 67's on Friday.

Brett Brochu stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and made 31 saves between regulation and overtime for London (18-8-1). Diaco was the lone scorer in the shootout, going in the first of three rounds.

Max Donoso made 25 saves for Ottawa (21-5-0-1), which lost its second in a row.

The Knights, winners of nine of their last 10 games, were outshot in every period of regulation by the 67's but had a 3-1 edge in overtime.

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Josh Bloom led the way with two goals as North Bay (19-8-0-1) used an early lead to hold off Mississauga (13-11-3). The Battalion jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the opening two periods and added another in the third between the Steelheads' goals.

SPIRIT 4 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, ONT. — Luke McNamara notched a goal and an assist as Saginaw (19-8-2) earned a comeback win over Sudbury (8-14-3). After a scoreless first period, the Wolves took a 2-0 lead into the third before the Spirit scored four unanswered to win.

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 5

SARNIA, ONT. — Amadeus Lombardi capped his hat trick with the game winner as Flint (16-9-2-1) narrowly edged Sarnia (13-9-4-2). Lombardi scored 9:35 into the third to make it 6-4 before the Sting added another marker.

SPITFIRES 4 OTTERS 2

ERIE, PA. — Matthew Maggio had a goal and two assists as Windsor (17-6-3-1) came back to beat Erie (11-12-0-3). After taking a 2-0 lead into the second period, the Otters surrendered four unanswered goals, three in the third, to the Spitfires.

GENERALS 7 GREYHOUNDS 2

OSHAWA, ONT. — Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke each scored two goals as Oshawa (10-13-1-2) downed Sault Ste. Marie (9-11-4-4). The Generals went up 5-0 before the Greyhounds got on the board 3:35 into the third period.

STORM 4 ATTACK 3

GUELPH, ONT. — Jett Luchanko scored the game-winning goal with 1:29 remaining in the game as Guelph (10-15-2-1) edged Owen Sound (16-9-1-1). The Attack's Julian Fantino made it a 3-3 game 7:28 into the second period before Luchanko put the game away.

RANGERS 5 ICEDOGS 1

KITCHENER, ONT. — Filip Mešár scored two goals, Francesco Pinelli added a goal and two assists and Kitchener (13-13-0) topped Niagara (6-16-3-1). Marco Costantini made 42 saves for the Rangers who were outshot 43-33.

