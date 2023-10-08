OHL roundup: Dever helps 67's pounce on Wolves 5-2 for first win

OTTAWA — Jack Dever had two goals and an assist, Max Donoso made 19 saves, and the Ottawa 67's recorded their first victory of the young Ontario Hockey League season with a 5-2 decision over the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday at TD Place.

Nick Whitehead, Frankie Marrelli and Henry Mews also scored for the 67's, who outshot the visitors 30-21.

Nathan Villeneuve and Landon McCallum scored for the Central-Division leading Wolves, who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third. The Wolves slipped to 3-2-0-0 with the loss, while the 67's improved to 1-1-0-0.

The 67's were 1-for 4 on the power play, while the Wolves went 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

STING 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — The Sarnia Sting spotted the host Windsor Spitfires a 2-0 lead, before taking over the game in the final 35 minutes.

Tyson Doucette, Ryan Brown, Lukas Fischer, Andrew LeBlanc, Marko Sikic and Daylen Moses scored for the Sting, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Oliver Peer, Colton Smith and Cole Davis scored for the Spitfires, who were outshot 34-29.

With the win the Sting improved to 3-2-0-0, while the Spitfires slipped to 1-3-0-0.

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Jordan D'Intino scored three goals as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Flint Firebirds 7-3.

Justin Cloutier scored twice for the Greyhounds (4-1-0-0), with Bryce McConnell-Barker and Arttu Karki adding singles.

Kaden Pitre, Matthew Wang and Jeremy Martin scored for the Firebirds 0-3-0-0).

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-2.

Ben Bujold, Lawson Sherk and Florian Xhekaj also scored for the Bulldogs (1-2-0-0).

Beckett Sennecke and Stuart Rolofs scored for the Generals (2-2-0-0).

---

KNIGHTS 4 STORM 1

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey scored twice as the London Knights beat the Guelph Storm 4-1.

Jackson Edward and Ruslan Gazizov also scored for the Knights (3-1-0-1.

Charlie Paquette scored for the Storm (3-1-0-0).

---

SPIRIT 8 RANGERS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hunter Haight scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit rolled the Kitchener Rangers 8-2.

Lincoln Moore, Calem Mangone, Matyas Sapovaliv, Valentin Zhugin and Aiden Young also scored for the Spirit (2-1-0-0).

Hunter Brzustewicz and Adrian Misaljevic scored for the Rangers (3-2-0-0).

---

ATTACK 6 OTTERS 5 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ethan Burroughs scored the game-winning goal at 2:57 of overtime as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Erie Otters 6-5.

Deni Goure and Burroughs scored twice for the Attack, while Colby Barlow, Landen Hookey and Sam Sedley scored once for the Attack (3-1-0-0).

Spencer Sova, Alexis Daviault, Carey Terrance, Sam Alfano and Malcolm Spence scored for the Otters (0-3-1-0).

---

COLTS 7 ICEDOGS 6 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca scored the game-winning goal 24 seconds into overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the Niagara IceDogs 6-5.

Roenick Jodoin and Frasca scored twice for the Colts (3-1-0-0), while Zach Wigle, Beau Jelsma and Olivier Savard scored singles.

Bronson Ride, Andrew Wycisk, Zakary Lavoie, Ryan Humphrey, Kevin He and Ryan Roobroeck all scored for the IceDogs (0-3-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press