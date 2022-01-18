OHL Roundup: Connor Lockhart leads Erie Otters past Saginaw Spirit 6-4

ERIE, Pa. — Connor Lockhart scored twice, including into an open net, as the Erie Otter topped the Saginaw Spirit 6-4 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Carey Terrance put away the winner for Erie (11-17-2) with three minutes left to play and Daniel D'Amato had three assists. Colby Saganiuk, Elias Cohen, and Ryan Thompson also found the back of the net.

Marshall Nicholls made 19 saves for the win.

Nick Wong had a pair of goals for Saginaw (13-17-1), while Calem Mangone and Mitchell Smith also scored.

Andrew Oke stopped 28-of-33 shots in net for the Spirit.

The Otters did not score on their three power plays and Saginaw was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press