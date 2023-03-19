OHL roundup: Clarke sparks Colts in 11-4 romp over IceDogs

BARRIE, Ont. — Brandt Clarke scored three goals and added two assists as the Barrie Colts crushed the Niagara IceDogs 11-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Callum Chisholm and Ethan Cardwell each scored twice for the Colts (40-16-6-3), while Roenick Jodoin, Declan McDonnell, Cole Beaudoin and Beau Jelsma netted singles.

Michael Podolioukh, Declan Waddick, Kevin He and Zakary Lavoie scored for the IceDogs (12-44-8-1).

The Colts led 4-1 after the first period and 8-2 heading into the third. The IceDogs were outshot 53-30.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

RANGERS 3 ATTACK 2 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Matthew Sop scored the game-winning goal at 2:56 of overtime period as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-2.

Adrian Misaljevic and Trent Swick also scored for the Rangers (31-28-5-0), whose netminder Marco Costantini stopped 40 of 42 shots.

Ben Cormier and Cedrick Guindon scored for the Attack (31-26-6-1). Goaltender Corbin Votary saved 24 of 27 shots for the Attack.

---

STORM 5 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Penn. — Jett Luchanko scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Guelph Storm blew past the Erie Otters 5-2.

Matthew Poitras, Cooper Walker, Chandler Romeo and Braeden Bowman also scored for the Storm (33-27-4-1).

Sam Alfano and Artyom Kulakov scored for the Otters (20-382-5).

---

STING 4 FRONTENACS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Marcus Limpar-Lantz scored the game winner at 2:31 of the third period as the Sarnia Sting edged the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cooper Way and Nolan Burke also scored for the Sting (38-17-5-4).

Maddox Callens, Jacob Battaglia and Alec Belanger scored for the Frontenacs (25-36-1-2).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 KNIGHTS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Riley Piercey scored the game winner at 7:36 of the third period as the Flint Firebirds edged the visiting London Knights 4-3.

Gavin Hayes scored twice for the Firebirds (34-27-4-1), while Nolan Dann netted a single.

Max McCue, Sean McGurn and Sam Dickinson scored for the Knights (43-20-2-0).

Story continues

---

SPIRIT 5 BULLDOGS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hunter Haight scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3.

Sebastien Gervais, Calem Mangone and PJ Forgione also scored for the Spirit (36-24-3-2).

Sahil Panwar, Artem Grushnikov and Lucas Moore scored for the Bulldogs (33-29-4-0)

---

GREYHOUNDS 8 SPITFIRES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brenden Sirizzotti scored twice as the Soo Greyhounds crushed the visiting Windsor Spitfires 8-2.

Owen Allard, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Kalvyn Watson, Justin Cloutier, Mark Duarte and Daylen Moses also scored for the Greyhounds (19-32-9-6).

Jacob Maillet and Rodwin Dionicio scored for the Western Conference-leading Spitfires (42-17-4-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press