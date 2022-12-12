OHL Roundup: Battalion continue rolling with 4-2 win over Spirit

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored the tiebreaking goal to lead the North Bay Battalion past the Saginaw Spirit 4-2 on Sunday.

Wakely's marker came 10:10 into the third period before Justin Ertel added an insurance goal just over two minutes later.

Kyle Jackson, with one goal and one assist, and Anthony Romani added the others for North Bay (20-8-0-1), which has won two straight and five of its last six. Dom DiVincentiis stopped 36 shots.

Liam Storch and Pavel Mintyukov replied for Saginaw (19-9-2). Tristan Lennox made 16 saves.

67'S 5 STORM 3

GUELPH, ONT. — Brady Stonehouse scored two goals as Ottawa (22-5-0-1) downed Guelph (11-16-2-1). The 67's enjoyed a 4-1 lead entering the third period before the Storm made a comeback effort that was halted by Stonehouse's second of the night on an empty netter.

FRONTENACS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Christopher Thibodeau netted a hat trick as Kingston (15-12-1-1) defeated Hamilton (12-12-2). Adam Cavallin and Jacob Battaglia added the others, while Ivan Zhigalov stopped 30 shots for the Frontenacs.

GREYHOUNDS 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Tyler Savard led the way with a goal and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie (10-11-4-4) held off Owen Sound (16-10-2-1). The Greyhounds held a 4-1 edge just 3:26 into the second period before having to withstand a comeback effort from the Attack in the third.

PETES 4 STING 1

SARNIA, ONT. — Michael Simpson made 18 saves to help lead Peterborough (14-13-1-2) past Sarnia (14-10-4-2). Chase Stillman, Tucker Robertson and Jax Dubois all scored for the Petes.

GENERALS 4 COLTS 3 (SO)

OSHAWA, ONT. — Ryan Gagnier scored the winner, Patrick Leaver stopped all three shots in the shootout and Oshawa (11-13-1-2) edged Barrie (12-9-3-2). Down 3-1, the Colts scored two unanswered capped by Connor Punnett's goal at 17:20 of the third to send it to overtime.

