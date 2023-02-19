OHL roundup: Battalion battle back on road to clip Colts 4-2

BARRIE, Ont. — The visiting North Bay Battalion surrendered two first-period goals, but then buckled down and rolled over the Barrie Colts 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Brayden Hislop, Pasquale Zito, Josh Bloom and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion (36-15-1-1), who outshot the Colts 36-33.

Evan Vierling and Brandt Clarke scored for the Colts (30-15-6-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

FIREBIRDS 6 RANGERS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Coulson Pitre scored a goal and added an assist as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 6-1.

Artem Guryev, Amadeus Lombardi, Zacharie Giroux, Dmitry Kuzmin and Riley Piercey also scored for the Firebirds (25-25-4-1).

Francesco Pinelli scored for the Rangers (24-25-3-0).

---

OTTERS 6 GREYHOUNDS 5 (OT)

SAULT ST. MARIE, Ont. — Spencer Sova scored the game-winning goal at 1:54 of overtime as the visiting Erie Otters edged the Soo Greyhounds.

Dylan Edwards, Artyom Kulakov, Noah Sedore, Carey Terrance and Malcolm Spence also scored for the Otters (18-29-1-4).

Justin Cloutier, Julian Fantino, Jordan D'Intino, Mark Duarte and Caeden Carlisle scored for the Greyhounds (16-24-9-5).

---

KNIGHTS 4 STING 3 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Ryan Winterton scored 2:43 into overtime as the visiting London Knights edged the Sarnia Sting 4-3.

Max McCue, George Diaco and Ethan MacKinnon also scored for the Knights (38-14-1-0).

Christian Kyrou, Sandis Vilmanis and Zach Filak scored for the Sting (28-17-5-2).

---

STORM 5 GENERALS 4 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Valentin Zhugin was the lone scorer in a three-round shootout as the visiting Guelph Storm edged the Oshawa Generals 5-4.

Matthew Poitras, Cooper Walker, Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman scored in regulation time for the Storm (25-24-4-1).

Joseph Serpa, Ryder McIntyre, Matthew Buckley and Stuart Rolofs scored for the Generals (22-24-1-5).

---

SPITFIRES 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jacob Maillet scored at 1:39 of overtime period as the Windsor Spitfires edged the Mississauga Steelheads 3-2.

Colton Smith and Michael Renwick also scored for the Western Conference-leading Spitfires (37-12-3-1).

James Hardie and Porter Martone scored for the Steelheads (27-21-5-0).

---

SPIRIT 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored twice, including what proved to be the game-winning goal at 18:26 of the second period, as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-2.

Nic Sima also scored for the Spirit (29-21-2-1).

Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence scored for the Attack (26-20-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press