OHL Roundup: Barlow posts four points as Attack trounce Knights

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice and contributed a pair of assists, leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 7-2 dismantling of the London Knights in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Matthew Papais also had two goals for the Attack (5-3-0) while Sam Sedley scored and added two helpers, and Servac Petrovsky notched one of each. Deni Goure rounded out the scoring for Owen Sound.

George Diaco and Landon Sim replied for the Knights (1-4-1).

Owen Sound's Nick Chenard stopped 29-of-31 shots and Brett Brochu made 26 saves for London before being replaced in the third period. Zach Bowen stopped seven shots in relief.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 STING 1

FLINT, Mich. — Amadeus Lombardi scored 51 seconds into the game and added an insurance goal midway through the third period as Flint (4-4-0) downed Sarnia (4-4-0). Riley Piercey and Ethan Hay also had goals for the Firebirds, while Nolan Burke had the lone tally for the Sting.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

