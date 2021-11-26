OHL Roundup: Attack edge Colts 4-3, Bulldogs hand IceDogs fourth straight loss

BARRIE, Ont. — Servac Petrovsky scored twice Thursday, leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-3 victory over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League play.

Gavin Bryant and Deni Goure also found the back of the net for the Attack (9-7-2).

Nicolas Porco, Beau Jelsma and Even Vierling replied for the Colts (8-7-2).

Owen Sound took a 4-1 lead before the end of the first period, but Barrie mounted a comeback with a pair of goals in the third.

---

STEELHEADS 5 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, ONT. — Zakary Lavoie scored twice, James Hardie added a goal and an assist and Mississauga (11-4-2) topped Sudbury (7-12-1) to extend its win streak to four games.

---

PETES 5 BATTALION 3

PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Mason McTavish scored a short-handed empty-net strike with 30 seconds left on the game clock to complete a hat trick and lead Peterborough (7-10-1) to victory. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for North Bay (12-7-1).

---

BULLDOGS 6 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Jan Mysak tallied two goals and an assist as Hamilton (11-5-2) handed Niagra its fourth straight loss. Tynan Tucker stopped 35-of-40 shots in the losing effort.

---

OTTERS 5 GREYHOUNDS 3

ERIE, PA. — Sault Ste. Marie (11-8-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period but Erie (5-11-1) responded with five unanswered goals to take the win. Brendan Hoffmann had two goals and an assist for the Otters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press