OHL Roundup: Aidan Dudas's four-point performance powers Attack past 67's 6-3

OTTAWA — Aidan Dudas had a pair of goals and a pair of assists as the Owen Sound Attack doubled up the Ottawa 67's 6-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sean Durzi put away the power-play winner for the Attack (19-11-3) at 18:42 of the second period. Kaleb Pearson, Brady Lyle and Trenton Bourque also scored.

Andrew MacLean made 31 saves for the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tye Felhaber, Noel Hoefenmayer and Mitchell Hoelscher replied for Ottawa (25-5-4). Cedrick Andree stopped 18 shots in net.

Owen Sound went 3 for 5 on the power play and the 67's could not score on their four man advantages.

---

STORM 6 STEELHEADS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Barret Kirwin scored twice and added an assist as the Storm defeated Mississauga.

Cedric Ralph's goal in the final minute of the second period was the eventual winner for Guelph (16-9-7), while Liam Hawel, Owen Lalonde and Nate Schnarr also scored.

James Hardie, Cole Schwindt, Ryan McLeod and Cole Carter scored for the Steelheads (15-14-3).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Ethan Taylor stopped 34 shots and Keeghan Howdeshell had two goals and an assist as Sault Ste. Marie beat Hamilton to grab its second straight win.

Ryan O'Rourke, Alex Johnston and Jacob LeGuerrier rounded out the offence for the Greyhounds (21-8-5). Brandon Saigeon had the lone goal for the Bulldogs (15-17-2).

Nick Donofrio kicked out 17 shots for Hamilton.

---

ICEDOGS 6 GENERALS 2

St. Catharines, Ont. — Ben Jones scored a hat trick while Philip Tomasino had two goals and three assists as Niagara dominated Oshawa.

Matthew Philip also got on the board for the IceDogs (20-7-5), who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Eric Henderson and Giovanni Vallati scored for the Generals (20-11-2).

Story continues

Stephen Dhillon turned away 32 shots for Niagara. Aidan Hughes stopped 24 shots for Oshawa.

---

SPIRIT 7 STING 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Bode Wilde scored the eventual game-winner on the power play and tacked on three assists as Saginaw dropped Sarnia for its fourth straight win.

Albert Michnac scored twice, while Danny Katic, Nicholas Porco, Aidan Prueter and Cole Perfetti added singles for the Spirit (18-11-3). Jamieson Rees, Jacob Perreault and Franco Sproviero replied for the Sting (16-15-4).

Ivan Prosvetov turned away 18 shots for Saginaw. Ethan Langevin combined with Cameron Lamour for 34 saves for Sarnia.

The Sting's Kelton Hatcher and the Spirit's Duncan Penman were given game misconducts for fighting at 17:09 of the second period.

---

BATTALION 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Christian Propp made 34 saves while Justin Brazeau scored twice and had an assist as North Bay subdued Barrie.

Matthew Struthers and Luke Moncada also got on the score sheet for the Battalion (13-18-2). Tyler Tucker had the lone goal for the Colts (15-16-1).

Kai Edmonds turned away 21 shots for Barrie.

The Colts' Riley Piercey was given a game misconduct for a checking to head at 16:40 of the second period.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

The Canadian Press