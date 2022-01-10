OHL postpones three Guelph Storm games due to COVID-19 protocols

TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has postponed three more games due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Guelph Storm.

Guelph's games Monday at home against Owen Sound, Thursday at Windsor and Friday at home against Flint will be rescheduled at a later date.

The OHL has now postponed 47 games, all since Dec. 1, due to complications caused by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The OHL has said it is committed to completing its 2021-22 season despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The league cancelled its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press