Ohio's six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely. State expected to appeal.

An Ohio judge blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban indefinitely on Friday, the latest in a series of legal developments nationwide following the Supreme Court's June decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The state is expected to appeal the ruling.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins, a Democrat, granted a preliminary injunction to block Ohio’s law, which banned doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity was detected. The law was in place for about three months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion protections.

“Does a law that prevents a cancer patient from getting lifesaving treatment infringe on those rights (in the Ohio Constitution)? The answer is obviously it does,” said Jenkins, adding that the state constitution goes beyond the U.S. Constitution in protecting liberty, safety and health care decisions. "Abortion is health care to which Ohioans have a right."

The ruling means abortion will be legal in Ohio until 20 weeks post-fertilization or 21 weeks and six days after the last period. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is expected to appeal.

"We will wait and review the judge's actual written order and consult with the Governor's administration as far as next steps," Steve Irwin, a spokesman for Yost, said in a statement late Friday.

'You're restricting her rights'

During a daylong hearing, Jenkins forecast his final decision as he questioned witnesses, including the state’s bioethics expert.

“I don’t think you could, with a straight face, disagree that you’re limiting her autonomy. You’re restricting her opportunities. You’re restricting her rights. You’re relegating her to a different status," Jenkins said. “What endows you with the ability to make that judgment?”

Dr. Dennis Sullivan, a bioethics expert from Cedarville University, a private, Baptist institution in Greene County, replied that in some circumstances, patients are given treatment against their will. He used the hypothetical example of a woman suffering from ketoacidosis who refuses insulin treatments.

A doctor might say: "Take care of her, hold her down and give her the treatment. Afterward, she says, 'Thank you,'" said Sullivan, who was affiliated with Ohio Right to Life and is not an OB-GYN. "That's an extreme example but clearly there are situations where autonomy is not absolute."

At the heart of the debate was whether Ohio's ban on doctors performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected violates the state constitution. Jenkins previously put Ohio's six-week abortion ban on hold on a temporary basis.

Sullivan testified that Ohio's law is “consistent with good medical practice” and has exceptions to save the mother's life. He said that life begins at conception but later acknowledged that bioethicists and doctors can disagree.

Dr. Steven Joffe, a University of Pennsylvania bioethicist, made that point in his testimony: “There is a great deal of diversity based upon people’s different personal and philosophical and religious commitments about when life begins, when personhood begins and how moral status evolves.”

Witnesses for Ohio's abortion clinics painted a picture of Ohio's abortion restrictions after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Victims of sexual assault were sent to other states to receive abortions. Pregnant people wailed as they learned they couldn't get an abortion here. One 25-year-old patient undergoing chemotherapy didn't qualify for an exception under state law, testified Dr. Sharon Liner, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio.

Liner performed one abortion after cardiac activity was detected under an exception to save the pregnant mother's life. She was not prosecuted for that procedure.

Dr. Steven Ralston, who specializes in maternal and fetal medicine at the University of Maryland, testified that “it’s very difficult to know what the standard of care is with a statute like this."

Ralston also said that abortion is health care and that it's much safer for the pregnant person than childbirth.

Inside the courtroom, a woman held a model of a fetus. Planned Parenthood advocates seated in a row were garbed in pink. Women wearing nun's habits observed the proceedings.

What happens next?

Yost is expected to appeal. The case would go to the First District Court of Appeals first before going to the Ohio Supreme Court. The Ohio Supreme Court currently includes four Republican and three Democratic justices, but the balance of the court and its leadership is up for grabs in this November's election.

"We are saddened yet not surprised by this so-called decision," Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said. "The abortion clinics literally forum-shopped to get the outcome they wanted. This is a moment in time for the pro-life movement and we are convinced that the Ohio Supreme Court will overturn this ruling."

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers are crafting legislation to ban nearly all abortions in the state. That bill won't be introduced until after the election.

“Today we will celebrate this win in the battle for bodily autonomy and health care for all, but our work is far from over," said Iris Harvey, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, and Kersha Deibel, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, in a joint statement.

