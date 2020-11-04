Ohio's Republican governor: 'Every vote has to be counted'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Wednesday that while he backed President Trump's re-election bid, he is prepared to accept a potential Joe Biden victory, if the race winds up tilting that way.

DeWine, whose state was projected Tuesday night to lend its 18 electoral votes to the incumbent, did not address Trump directly in his comments, but they came after the president and his campaign have suggested the counting of mail-in votes in swing states should be halted. The governor made it clear he believes "in counting all the votes" and that "we as a country accept election results."









GOP OHIO GOV. MIKE DEWINE on @FoxNews: "We count the votes. We believe in the rule of law. I am for Trump, but if it ends up being Biden, all of us will accept that... Every vote has to be counted. We as a country accept election results. We believe in counting all the votes." — Ian Sams (@IanSams) November 4, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, directly rebuked Trump, calling some of his rhetoric about the election "outrageous." Hogan, who did not vote for Trump, added that "regardless of where you stand on this race and what party you are and who you voted for, most Americans really want a free and fair election process, and they want us to count the votes. I think they are doing that in every state, that they’re being very cautious to make sure we count all the absentee ballots and provisional ballots. There’s Republicans and Democrats overseeing the process."

