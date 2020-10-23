After Ohio's OMG debate, chastened Trump follows rules in debate's opening segment

WASHINGTON, Wash. — Donald Trump showed a measure of restraint in the early stages of Thursday's presidential debate as he shrugged off Joe Biden's attacks over his handling of the pandemic and accused the Democratic nominee of planning to shut down the country.

The first 20 minutes of the debate in Nashville, Tenn., was dominated by COVID-19 and featured measured exchanges and cool tempers — a far cry from the hectoring and haranguing that was a dominant feature of last month's initial clash.

More than 220,000 Americans are dead of the novel coronavirus, Biden said — deaths that happened on the president's watch. Nearly as many more could die before the end of the year, he added.

"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States."

Trump, as he often does, insisted that a vaccine is imminent — "a matter of weeks," he claimed, though he added that timeline is not guaranteed — and that the severity of the pandemic is fading, even though the opposite is true.

"We're rounding the corner," he insisted. "It's going away."

After last month's interruptive, insult-riddled clash, Biden and Trump are each getting a two-minute window every 15 minutes when their rival's microphone is turned off.

The Trump campaign has described the rule change as an attempt to give the Democratic nominee an unfair advantage.

The debate, hosted by Belmont University, is being moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker. Topics include American families, race relations, climate change, national security and leadership.

During last month's clash in Ohio, Trump interrupted, antagonized and irritated his Democratic rival from the outset, vexing moderator Chris Wallace and eliciting an exasperated plea for order from Biden himself: "Will you shut up, man?"

On Thursday, it only took Trump 30 minutes to bring up Hunter Biden.

In a report last week as widely disputed as it was explosive, the New York Post disclosed emails supposedly retrieved from a laptop belonging to the former vice-president's son that refer to a meeting between his father and an adviser to Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Subsequent Post reports based on the material, which was provided to the newspaper by longtime Trump operative Rudy Giuliani, allege a business agreement involving the Bidens and a Chinese company.

Indeed, one of Trump's guests at the debate Thursday was Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of Hunter Biden who told the Post the emails are legitimate and make reference to the elder Biden as "the big guy."

"All of the emails, the emails, the horrible emails of the kind of money that you were raking in — you and your family," Trump said.

"It should have never happened. And I think you owe an explanation to the American people."

The former vice-president, who has dismissed the whole saga as a "last-ditch effort" to smear him and his family, laughed off Trump's allegations, and pointed out his steadfast refusal to release his tax returns.

"I did my job (as vice-president) impeccably," Biden insisted. "I carried out U.S. policy — not a single solitary thing was wrong."

And he turned the charge of wrongdoing in China around on Trump, pointing out recent reports that the president has a bank account there, which Trump did not deny.

"I closed it before I ran for president, let alone became president. Big difference."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press