Ohio Supreme Court invalidates GOP-approved congressional map 'infused with undue partisan bias'

Jessie Balmert and Laura A. Bischoff, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the state's congressional district map Friday, saying Republicans violated the Ohio Constitution by drawing districts that favored GOP candidates.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor was, once again, a key vote in the 4-3 decision to reject the map, which could have given Republicans as much as a 12-3 advantage in a state that voted for President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, twice.

That violated language overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018 to prevent a map that unduly favored one party or its incumbents.

"When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins," wrote Justice Michael Donnelly in the court's opinion.

Read the opinion below.

The Ohio Senate Republicans unveiled a proposed congressional district map. It is expected to be approved this week, though it&#39;s unclear whether Democrats will support it.
The Ohio Senate Republicans unveiled a proposed congressional district map. It is expected to be approved this week, though it's unclear whether Democrats will support it.

Now, Ohio lawmakers will be sent back to the drawing board to craft a new map within 30 days. If they can't reach a solution, the Ohio Redistricting Commission – a panel of statewide elected officials and state lawmakers – will have 30 days to do so. Mapmakers face a tight turnaround because candidates must file paperwork to run by March 4.

Those who pushed for redistricting reform cheered the decision as a victory for democracy. The decision came just two days after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down state House and Senate maps for partisan gerrymandering.

"Once again, Ohio's high court steps in to defend the Ohio Constitution, our representative democracy, and the right of every Ohio to have fair districts," said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. "We call on the Ohio General Assembly to finally put voters first, rather than their short-sighted and selfish political interests."

'Infused with undue partisan bias'

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Republican lawmakers gerrymandered a map that favored GOP candidates over Democratic ones. Legislators also split Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Summit counties unnecessarily, the court concluded.

“The General Assembly produced a plan that is infused with undue partisan bias and that is incomprehensibly more extremely biased than the 2011 plan that it replaced,” Donnelly wrote.

More: Who will control Congress for the next 10 years? It could come down to state supreme courts

The court concluded that small tweaks to the map wouldn’t suffice – an overhaul was needed to correct it.

“This plan defies correction on a simple district-by-district basis,” Donnelly wrote. “We, therefore, see no recourse but to invalidate the entire congressional-district plan.”

Expert testimony provided as part of the lawsuits revealed that Republican mapmakers packed and cracked Democratic voters in Ohio’s largest cities to create districts that were safer for GOP candidates, Donnelly said.

Dr. Kosuke Imai, a professor at Harvard University, concluded that Republicans were expected to win 2.8 more seats under Ohio’s map than under simulated plans. Most simulated plans created eight or nine seats that favored the GOP instead of 11 or more.

Donnelly’s opinion also pushed back against Republican lawmakers’ key defense of their map: that voters wanted competitive districts and their map fulfilled that wish. “Article XIX does not require, prohibit, or even mention competitive districts,” he wrote.

The court honed in on three counties that were unfairly divided: Hamilton, Cuyahoga and Summit.

“The enacted plan splits Hamilton County into three districts for no apparent reason other than to confer an undue partisan advantage on the Republican Party,” Donnelly wrote.

Hamilton County, where 57% of voters voted for President Joe Biden, was divided into three districts that favor Republicans. Alternative plans split Hamilton County only once, keeping Cincinnati in a district wholly inside the county rather than combined with Warren County.

And the enacted map cut Akron off from its eastern Democratic-leaning suburbs and instead linked it with “highly Republican rural areas up to 70 miles away.”

Reapportionment: Texas will gain 2 congressional seats. Seven states to lose 1 seat, Census Bureau data shows

O'Connor: a key vote, again

O’Connor criticized her fellow Republicans in a four-paragraph concurring opinion.

Chief Justice Maureen O&#39;Connor listens to oral arguments in League of Women Voters of Ohio, et al. vs. Ohio Redistricting Commission, et al. at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio on December 8, 2021. The lawsuit is in regards to the recently redrawn congressional map, which has to be finalized before elections next year.
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor listens to oral arguments in League of Women Voters of Ohio, et al. vs. Ohio Redistricting Commission, et al. at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio on December 8, 2021. The lawsuit is in regards to the recently redrawn congressional map, which has to be finalized before elections next year.

She said Justices Sharon Kennedy, Patrick Fischer and Patrick DeWine too easily dismissed evidence offered by the map challengers’ experts. In the trio’s dissent, they called metrics used by the experts as “sleight of hand.”

O’Connor retorted: “No magician’s trick can hide what the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates: The map statistically presents such a partisan advantage that it unduly favors the Republican Party.”

In a joint dissent with no lead author, the trio of GOP justices said the majority declared the maps unconstitutional “without presenting any workable standard about what it means to unduly favor a political party or divide a county.”

In a footnote, the majority called the no-lead-author dissent unprecedented. “This authorship label has never been used by this court. Its use now, without explanation by the dissent, is unusual and inexplicable.”

Kennedy is running for chief justice against Democrat Jennifer Brunner. DeWine is the son of Gov. Mike DeWine, who serves on the Ohio Redistricting Commission and signed the law enacting the congressional maps.

Why the map was challenged

Two groups filed lawsuits against the map, one from former Attorney General Eric Holder's National Redistricting Action Fund and another from the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute and several individuals.

The map was drawn by Republican staff members in consultation with a few lawmakers and passed without Democratic support. Because the map had no buy-in from the minority party, it was slated to last four years. Ohio also lost one congressional seat because its population grew at a slower rate than the nation's.

Lawmakers could draw a new map that lasts for 10 years if they can agree on a bipartisan solution.

Ohio Supreme Court congressional redistricting decision by CincinnatiEnquirer on Scribd

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Redistricting: Ohio Supreme Court strikes down congressional map

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ohio Supreme Court strikes down congressional map for illegally favoring Republicans

    The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday struck down the state's new congressional map for illegally favoring Republicans over Democrats and ordered new lines drawn, a decision that could have a significant impact on the battle for control of Congress in November's elections.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Justin Champagnie on rebounding prowess, Pascal Siakam and competitive spirit

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses why he’s such a good rebounder, how getting cut from his Grade 6 basketball team fuelled him and next steps in his development.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.