Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso recovering after being shot near campus

Sammy Sasso, a two-time NCAA wrestling runner-up for Ohio State University, is recovering after being shot near campus Friday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of North High Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police did not identify the victim, but OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan released a statement early Saturday afternoon about the incident.

"Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus," Ryan's statmement read.

"Sasso was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life-threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family. OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation."

Ohio State's Sammy Sasso, right, in a 2022 match with Indiana

Sasso, a fifth year senior, is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

Few details were available on the shooting, which some reports said was connected with a robbery attempt. As of mid-day Saturday, no suspects had been taken into custody and Sasso remained in serious condition.

Sasso, one of nine Buckeyes all-time to earn All-America status four years, wrapped up his OSU season this year with a string of honors including being named Big Ten champion twice, All Big Ten this year and qualifying for the NCAA tournament four times.

Sammy Sasso is in stable condition and receiving the care he needs at @OSUWexMed. The Sasso family, along with our staff and athletes, are thankful his injuries are not life-threatening and are supporting his recovery with the strength of Buckeye Nation behind him. ❤️ — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) August 19, 2023

Sammy Sasso was transported to @OSUWexMed where he is continuing to be cared for and monitored. Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC.



We’re with you Sammy. — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) August 19, 2023

In response to the shooting, there has been an outpouring of support for Sasso on social media, with many Ohio State students and members of the wrestling community wishing him a speedy recovery.

"We're with you Sammy," tweeted OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith.

