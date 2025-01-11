Advertisement
Live

Ohio State vs. Texas live updates, score: Follow College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl

yahoo sports staff

Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl on Friday night will almost assuredly be the favorite to win the College Football Playoff title game against Notre Dame on Jan. 20. Here's what you need to know ahead of the big showdown between Ohio State and Texas.

Date: Jan. 10 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -6 | Total: 53.5

This is a matchup of two blue-blood programs that haven't won the title in a bit. Ohio State last won it all a decade ago on the arm of third-string QB Cardale Jones; you have to reach all the way back to Vince Young's dash into the end zone in 2005 for Texas' last title.

Ohio State is the favorite to hoist the trophy after blistering its opponents by a combined score of 83-38 in the first two rounds. Will Howard is a big reason for that and is playing the best football of his Ohio State career. It also helps to have a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith catching balls.

Texas has had a bit more drama on its way to the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns coughed up a 24-8 lead in the fourth quarter as Arizona State turned a 16-point deficit into a tie game in just over five minutes. They would hold on, but the lack of separation has been a theme for the Longhorns all year.

Who will move on to the title game in Atlanta on Jan. 20? Follow all the action below.

Live21 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State's Tuimoloau hurt

    Star defensive end JT Tuimoloau is down on the field with an injury. That could be potentially very big for OSU.

    Meanwhile, OSU QB Will Howard is playing with a pretty big bump on his non-throwing hand.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Matthew Golden heads to locker room

    Texas' leading receiver, Matthew Golden, is apparently hurt and was seen walking to the locker room on the ESPN broadcast. Bad news for the Longhorns.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another OSU sack, another Texas punt

    Sonny Styles takes down Quinn Ewers on 3rd down and actually jarred the ball loose, but the Longhorns fell on it. Either way, they punt it away and Ohio State gets it right back.

    Dominant start for the OSU pass rush, with 3 sacks already.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penalty kills OSU drive

    Ohio State was marching it again, but a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul on TreVeyon Henderson was too much to overcome. The Buckeyes will have to punt or try a very long field goal to start the 2nd quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas drive stalls

    The Longhorns once again had a nice start, moving the ball into OSU territory. But Quinn Ewers took a sack on third down and that forced a punt.

    Buckeyes ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown OSU!

    Quinshon Judkins with a powerful 9-yard TD run and the Buckeyes are on the board first.

    Yet another fast start for OSU in the playoffs.

    Ohio State 7, Texas 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU in the red zone

    Will Howard has made a few nice throws on 3rd downs to keep the drive going and and the Buckeyes are suddenly inside the 10.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas turnover on downs

    Longhorns go for it on 4th and 3 at the OSU 35-yard line and a rushed pass falls incomplete.

    Texas could have attempted a roughly 55-yard field goal there but instead comes up empty.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Golden hauls it in with one hand!

    Texas gets its first first down with Matthew Golden's unbelievable one-handed grab on the sideline.

    Early candidate for catch of the day?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cotton Bowl kickoff

    It's a touchback and Texas starts with the ball at its own 25.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State wins the toss, defers

    Texas will receive the opening kickoff. A spot in the national title game on the line. Here we go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fans braved the weather

    Despite a very unusual snowstorm in the Dallas area in the days leading up to tonight's game, both fan bases showed out for the Cotton Bowl.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    College Football Playoff players to watch, key to the Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Texas

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 1: Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)
    Click on the photo to read the story. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Is the Deep South's college football reign over?

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 17: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during Day 1 of 2023 SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
    Click on the photo to read the story. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    'He's generational': Inside Jeremiah Smith's path to stardom at Ohio State

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 1: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes touchdown celebration during a game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Melinda Meijer/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    After another devastating loss in a big game, will James Franklin and Penn State ever recover?

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions walks off the field after losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 27-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The 5 key plays from Notre Dame's win over Penn State at Orange Bowl

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click on the photo to read the story. (Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter declares for NFL Draft after Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: Defensive End Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a play during the Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (David Rosenblum/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Georgia QB Carson Beck commits to Miami for final season of college football

    ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 07: Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass during the SEC Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 7th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click on the photo to read the story. (Rich von Biberstein/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good evening folks and welcome to our live tracker for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Texas!

    We still have about an hour before kickoff, so here's some light reading material while we wait for the action to start.