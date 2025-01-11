Ohio State vs. Texas live updates, score: Follow College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl

Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl on Friday night will almost assuredly be the favorite to win the College Football Playoff title game against Notre Dame on Jan. 20. Here's what you need to know ahead of the big showdown between Ohio State and Texas.
This is a matchup of two blue-blood programs that haven't won the title in a bit. Ohio State last won it all a decade ago on the arm of third-string QB Cardale Jones; you have to reach all the way back to Vince Young's dash into the end zone in 2005 for Texas' last title.
Ohio State is the favorite to hoist the trophy after blistering its opponents by a combined score of 83-38 in the first two rounds. Will Howard is a big reason for that and is playing the best football of his Ohio State career. It also helps to have a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith catching balls.
Texas has had a bit more drama on its way to the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns coughed up a 24-8 lead in the fourth quarter as Arizona State turned a 16-point deficit into a tie game in just over five minutes. They would hold on, but the lack of separation has been a theme for the Longhorns all year.
Who will move on to the title game in Atlanta on Jan. 20? Follow all the action below.
Ohio State's Tuimoloau hurt
Star defensive end JT Tuimoloau is down on the field with an injury. That could be potentially very big for OSU.
Meanwhile, OSU QB Will Howard is playing with a pretty big bump on his non-throwing hand.
Texas' leading receiver, Matthew Golden, is apparently hurt and was seen walking to the locker room on the ESPN broadcast. Bad news for the Longhorns.
Another OSU sack, another Texas punt
Sonny Styles takes down Quinn Ewers on 3rd down and actually jarred the ball loose, but the Longhorns fell on it. Either way, they punt it away and Ohio State gets it right back.
Dominant start for the OSU pass rush, with 3 sacks already.
Penalty kills OSU drive
Ohio State was marching it again, but a 15-yard unsportsmanlike foul on TreVeyon Henderson was too much to overcome. The Buckeyes will have to punt or try a very long field goal to start the 2nd quarter.
Texas drive stalls
The Longhorns once again had a nice start, moving the ball into OSU territory. But Quinn Ewers took a sack on third down and that forced a punt.
Buckeyes ball.
Touchdown OSU!
Quinshon Judkins with a powerful 9-yard TD run and the Buckeyes are on the board first.
Yet another fast start for OSU in the playoffs.
Ohio State 7, Texas 0
