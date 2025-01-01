Ohio State vs. Oregon score, live updates: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl

We're ringing in 2025 with two College Football Playoff games.

Penn State got the quarterfinals started Tuesday with a 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Texas joined PSU in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon with a dramatic double-overtime win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Who will be joining them from the Rose Bowl?

The final game of the quarterfinals — the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Notre Dame — was postponed to Thursday after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 1 left at least 10 dead and dozens of others injured.

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -2.5 | Total: 55.5

How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?