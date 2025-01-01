Yahoo Sports Staff
Live
Ohio State vs. Oregon score, live updates: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl
We're ringing in 2025 with two College Football Playoff games.
Penn State got the quarterfinals started Tuesday with a 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Texas joined PSU in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon with a dramatic double-overtime win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Who will be joining them from the Rose Bowl?
The final game of the quarterfinals — the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Notre Dame — was postponed to Thursday after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 1 left at least 10 dead and dozens of others injured.
Follow Wednesday's late game below (scroll for live updates).
Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon
Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -2.5 | Total: 55.5
How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?
Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas beats ASU in 2OT
After blowing a late 16-point lead, Texas winds up hanging on for a thrilling Peach Bowl win in double overtime. The Longhorns advance to the Cotton Bowl semifinal.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon punts again
And Ohio State is closing in on another score. The Buckeyes are doing whatever they want early in this one.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
It's a one-play drive for the Buckeyes as TreVeyon Henderson breaks off a 66-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.
OSU 31, Oregon 0
OHIO STATE LEADS 31-0!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1m2VqQ4rBx
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon punts it back to OSU
The Ducks just can't establish anything offensively and are forced to punt again.
There's still 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are running away with things in the Rose Bowl! QB Will Howard finds talented freshman Jeremiah Smith for a 43-yard touchdown — his second long TD of the game and Howard's third already.
What an incredible start for OSU.
OSU 24, Oregon 0
Jeremiah Smith's second TD and it's now 24-0 OSU pic.twitter.com/iZ4zax6ouU
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon stuffed on fourth down at midfield
The Ducks were facing a fourth-and-4 at midfield and opted to go for it, but Dillon Gabriel's pass fell incomplete and the Buckeyes will take over.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State settles for FG
Jayden Fielding's 46-yard kick splits the uprights as the Buckeyes add to the lead.
OSU 17, Oregon 0
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State on the move again
The downfield passing game is working like a charm for the Buckeyes so far. They're inside the Oregon 30 again as the first quarter ends.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon punts again
Oregon finally strung a couple first downs together but couldn't get much past midfield.
It's another empty drive as the Ducks are struggling to find their footing so far.
- Nick Bromberg
Where was this Ohio State team all year?
The deep passing game has been opened up so far in the College Football Playoff as the Buckeyes have a two-score lead over Oregon early.
Ohio State opened the season as the favorite to win the national title because of the talent assembled in Columbus over the offseason. But some uneven offensive performances during the regular season caused some — including yours truly — to question if this team was capable of winning it all. So far, Ohio State looks fantastic. But it's still really, really early in the Rose Bowl.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State touchdown!
Emeka Egbuka catches a 42-yard dart from Will Howard, and the Buckeyes are on fire early in this one!
Ohio State 14, Oregon 0
Emeka Egbuka in triple coverage for the touchdown!!! pic.twitter.com/SL2kFpXlrx
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon goes 3-and-out again
Two drives, two 3-and-outs for the Ducks. Ohio State also starting with great field position near midfield after a poor punt
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Oregon gets it back
Ohio State's promising second drive stalls just outside field goal range, and it's forced to punt.
Ducks ball.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State starting fast
While everyone was watching the end of the Peach Bowl, Ohio State ripped off a quick touchdown and stopped Oregon on its first possession.
The Buckeyes are having a dream start to this Rose Bowl.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
TEXAS WINS IN 2OT!
Texas' Andrew Mukuba picks off ASU's Sam Leavitt near the goal line and that does it! What a game.
ANDREW. MUKUBA. EVERYONE.#HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/XdPdLsm5dB
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
Jeremiah Smith scores on a 45-yard catch-and-run from Will Howard and the Buckeyes strike quickly.
Ohio State 7, Oregon 0
JEREMIAH SMITH TD 🔥
OHIO STATE SCORES ON THEIR OPENING DRIVE‼️ pic.twitter.com/UC7BQAzReT
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl has kicked off
Ohio State begins with the ball against Oregon. These playoff games are officially overlapping!
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas TD to open 2OT!
On the first play of the 2nd OT, Quinn Ewers flips it to TE Gunnar Helm for a score! And the Longhorns convert on the required 2-point try. What a sequence for Texas.
Texas 39, ASU 31
Texas takes an 8 point lead in overtime #2!! pic.twitter.com/Duj7iP5Fam
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
Quinn Ewers finds Matthew Golden in the end zone on a FOURTH-AND-13 play! We're headed to a 2nd OT. Wow.
Texas 31, ASU 31
Texas TD. Insanity pic.twitter.com/V45Zx2mBlb
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU!
Cam Skattebo POWERS his way into the end zone for a 3-yard score one play after Sam Leavitt scrambled for a first down on 3rd-and-15. Sun Devils just making all the clutch plays here.
ASU 31, Texas 24
WILL. NOT. BE. DENIED 😈#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/C8I7SMBKsx
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU gets ball first in OT
The Sun Devils have begun their possession in overtime. Spot in the CFP semifinal on the line. Here we go.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
IT'S NO GOOD!
Texas kicker Bert Auburn pulls a 38-yard field goal left and it clangs off the upright as time expires.
ASU has life and we are headed to overtime!
Doinked to OT pic.twitter.com/qvulYakIWJ
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Game-winning kick attempt coming
The Longhorns have moved the ball inside the red zone and Bert Auburn will have a shot at winning it in regulation.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas on the march
The Longhorns have moved the ball out near midfield after a couple completions by Quinn Ewers.
There's 37 seconds left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU forced to punt it back
The Sun Devils couldn't do too much with the ensuing possession and punted it back to Texas.
There's just 1:03 left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas misses field goal!
After some curious playcalling by Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns were forced to settle for a 48-yard field goal attempt, which Bert Auburn missed to the right.
The Sun Devils will have the ball at their own 30-yard line with 1:39 left.
No Good. pic.twitter.com/0JnjHwFu2i
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas on the march
Now the Longhorns are moving the ball with ease. They're at the ASU 30 with a fresh set of downs as we hit the two-minute warning.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Skattebo converts on 2-point attempt!
WE ARE TIED! Cam Skattebo caps off the touchdown drive with a run on the two-point conversion and the Sun Devils are right back in this thing with 5 minutes to go.
What a comeback by Arizona State.
Texas 24, ASU 24
SKATTEBO TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/0SW6AShDPS
— Heavens New Year! (@HeavensFX) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU!
The Sun Devils are in the end zone and it's Cam Skattebo! This time he runs it in, driving his legs and pushing through multiple defenders to get into the end zone.
SKATTEBO GETS IN! pic.twitter.com/tET78IFgAn
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Skattebo catches long ball!
Is there anything this guy can't do? After throwing for a TD pass on the last possession, now he's caught a deep ball from Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils are all the way down to the Texas 8-yard line.
That's a 62-yard catch and run by Skattebo.
Give me Cam Skattebo on the #Bears. I don’t care what it takes pic.twitter.com/hPRbpqViU9
— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception ASU!
The Sun Devils have it right back! Texas QB Quinn Ewers put a little too much air under the ball and ASU's Javan Robinson came down with it.
Buckle up folks!
PICKED OFF!!! pic.twitter.com/HWOQM1N6SF
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown ASU!
The Sun Devils are finally in the end zone and it comes on a trick play pass from Cam Skattebo! The star RB lofted a ball up there and Malik McClain came down with it and ran it in for a 42-yard score.
The 2-point conversion was good, so it's now a one-possession game!
Texas 24, ASU 16
CAM SKATTEBO PASSING TOUCHDOWN! pic.twitter.com/BjGptIn2MT
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU moves past midfield
The Sun Devils are past the 50 after a chunk run from Cam Skattebo, but they're running out of time and desperately need a touchdown on this drive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
It's Quinn Ewers scrambling for the touchdown! What a play by the quarterback to get into the end zone for the score.
Texas 24, ASU 8
Quinn Ewers runs it in pic.twitter.com/6mIxounqT9
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas nearing end zone
The Longhorns are closing in on another score after this dime from Quinn Ewers to Matthew Golden put them inside the 10-yard line.
Matthew Golden gets the perfectly-placed catch from Quinn Ewers to set up the offense in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/TlYER6F3GN
— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas on the march
The Longhorns are now giving a little bit of a reprieve to their defense and have moved the ball past midfield as the fourth quarter begins.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU controlling possession with little to show for it
The Sun Devils have had control of the ball for nearly 33 of the 44 minutes played so far. Unfortunately for them, it hasn't resulted in many points.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU stuffed again, settles for FG
The Sun Devils made it to the red zone before the Longhorns buckled down and held strong. Carston Kieffer makes his second field goal of the game to cut into Texas' lead.
Texas 17, ASU 8
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Skattebo breaks off long run
Arizona State's star running back just broke several tackles during a 33-yard run to put his team right back in the red zone. We'll see if the Sun Devils can finally find the end zone.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Safety by ASU!
The Sun Devils force a fumble that's recovered by Quinn Ewers in the end zone for a safety! What a wild turn of events in Atlanta.
Texas 17, ASU 5
SAFETY! pic.twitter.com/N7hCAmtC1L
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU stuffed at goal line!
The Sun Devils had a chance to cut into Texas' lead, but instead the Longhorns held strong with a goal-line stand! ASU had 2 cracks from the 2-yard line and couldn't get it in the end zone.
That's three turnovers on downs for ASU this game.
Great stop by Texas on Skattebo, can't believe he even got back to the LoS pic.twitter.com/uKU87H5T7C
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU's Leavitt scrambles for long run
A great read by Sam Leavitt results in a 31-yard run into Texas territory. The Sun Devils are in the red zone now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas goes 3-and-out to start 2nd half
The Longhorns open the first half with the ball, but ASU's defense steps up and stops them on third down.
Nice start for the Sun Devils.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Texas 17, Arizona State 3
The Longhorns are mostly dominating so far, but things slowed down after two quick TDs in the first quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU FG BLOCKED!
Arizona State's 36-yard field goal attempt is blocked by Carston Kieffer in the closing seconds of the first half!
Texas maintains a 17-3 lead.
BLOCKED ❌‼️#HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/bDomiTPMli
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ASU converts on a fake punt!
Arizona State goes with a VERY bold fake punt toss on 4th-and-9 from its own 21-yard line.
Punter Kanyon Floyd threw it to Blazen Lono-Wong for a 32-yard gain and ASU is in business!
Dual Threat QB @FloydKanyon 😈#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/ZN6S2e2uyP
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 1, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas goes 3-and-out
Arizona State quickly gets the ball back after a nice defensive stop.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arizona State turns it over on downs
Rather than trying a long field goal, the Sun Devils went for it on 4th-and-10 at the Texas 34-yard line, but Sam Leavitt was sacked by Trey Moore
Texas gets the ball back.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas adds FG
The Longhorns had another solid drive going, but it fizzled out short of the end zone and they settled for a short Bert Auburn field goal to take a 14-point lead.
Texas 17, ASU 3