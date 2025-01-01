Advertisement
Live

Ohio State vs. Oregon score, live updates: College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl

yahoo sports staff

We're ringing in 2025 with two College Football Playoff games.

Penn State got the quarterfinals started Tuesday with a 31-14 win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Texas joined PSU in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon with a dramatic double-overtime win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Who will be joining them from the Rose Bowl?

The final game of the quarterfinals — the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Notre Dame — was postponed to Thursday after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 1 left at least 10 dead and dozens of others injured.

Follow Wednesday's late game below (scroll for live updates).

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -2.5 | Total: 55.5

How loose is Ohio State? The Buckeyes looked like a totally different team against the Volunteers than they did against Michigan. The offensive stats from the matchup between Ohio State and Oregon on Oct. 12 were almost identical. The big separator between the teams came via penalties and turnovers. Which team will come out on top in the rematch?

Live70 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas beats ASU in 2OT

    After blowing a late 16-point lead, Texas winds up hanging on for a thrilling Peach Bowl win in double overtime. The Longhorns advance to the Cotton Bowl semifinal.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon punts again

    And Ohio State is closing in on another score. The Buckeyes are doing whatever they want early in this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    It's a one-play drive for the Buckeyes as TreVeyon Henderson breaks off a 66-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage.

    OSU 31, Oregon 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon punts it back to OSU

    The Ducks just can't establish anything offensively and are forced to punt again.

    There's still 9 minutes left in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes are running away with things in the Rose Bowl! QB Will Howard finds talented freshman Jeremiah Smith for a 43-yard touchdown — his second long TD of the game and Howard's third already.

    What an incredible start for OSU.

    OSU 24, Oregon 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon stuffed on fourth down at midfield

    The Ducks were facing a fourth-and-4 at midfield and opted to go for it, but Dillon Gabriel's pass fell incomplete and the Buckeyes will take over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State settles for FG

    Jayden Fielding's 46-yard kick splits the uprights as the Buckeyes add to the lead.

    OSU 17, Oregon 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State on the move again

    The downfield passing game is working like a charm for the Buckeyes so far. They're inside the Oregon 30 again as the first quarter ends.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon punts again

    Oregon finally strung a couple first downs together but couldn't get much past midfield.

    It's another empty drive as the Ducks are struggling to find their footing so far.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Where was this Ohio State team all year?

    The deep passing game has been opened up so far in the College Football Playoff as the Buckeyes have a two-score lead over Oregon early.

    Ohio State opened the season as the favorite to win the national title because of the talent assembled in Columbus over the offseason. But some uneven offensive performances during the regular season caused some — including yours truly — to question if this team was capable of winning it all. So far, Ohio State looks fantastic. But it's still really, really early in the Rose Bowl.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State touchdown!

    Emeka Egbuka catches a 42-yard dart from Will Howard, and the Buckeyes are on fire early in this one!

    Ohio State 14, Oregon 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon goes 3-and-out again

    Two drives, two 3-and-outs for the Ducks. Ohio State also starting with great field position near midfield after a poor punt

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oregon gets it back

    Ohio State's promising second drive stalls just outside field goal range, and it's forced to punt.

    Ducks ball.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ohio State starting fast

    While everyone was watching the end of the Peach Bowl, Ohio State ripped off a quick touchdown and stopped Oregon on its first possession.

    The Buckeyes are having a dream start to this Rose Bowl.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    TEXAS WINS IN 2OT!

    Texas' Andrew Mukuba picks off ASU's Sam Leavitt near the goal line and that does it! What a game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    Jeremiah Smith scores on a 45-yard catch-and-run from Will Howard and the Buckeyes strike quickly.

    Ohio State 7, Oregon 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl has kicked off

    Ohio State begins with the ball against Oregon. These playoff games are officially overlapping!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas TD to open 2OT!

    On the first play of the 2nd OT, Quinn Ewers flips it to TE Gunnar Helm for a score! And the Longhorns convert on the required 2-point try. What a sequence for Texas.

    Texas 39, ASU 31

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas!

    Quinn Ewers finds Matthew Golden in the end zone on a FOURTH-AND-13 play! We're headed to a 2nd OT. Wow.

    Texas 31, ASU 31

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU!

    Cam Skattebo POWERS his way into the end zone for a 3-yard score one play after Sam Leavitt scrambled for a first down on 3rd-and-15. Sun Devils just making all the clutch plays here.

    ASU 31, Texas 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU gets ball first in OT

    The Sun Devils have begun their possession in overtime. Spot in the CFP semifinal on the line. Here we go.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    IT'S NO GOOD!

    Texas kicker Bert Auburn pulls a 38-yard field goal left and it clangs off the upright as time expires.

    ASU has life and we are headed to overtime!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Game-winning kick attempt coming

    The Longhorns have moved the ball inside the red zone and Bert Auburn will have a shot at winning it in regulation.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas on the march

    The Longhorns have moved the ball out near midfield after a couple completions by Quinn Ewers.

    There's 37 seconds left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU forced to punt it back

    The Sun Devils couldn't do too much with the ensuing possession and punted it back to Texas.

    There's just 1:03 left in the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas misses field goal!

    After some curious playcalling by Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns were forced to settle for a 48-yard field goal attempt, which Bert Auburn missed to the right.

    The Sun Devils will have the ball at their own 30-yard line with 1:39 left.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas on the march

    Now the Longhorns are moving the ball with ease. They're at the ASU 30 with a fresh set of downs as we hit the two-minute warning.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Skattebo converts on 2-point attempt!

    WE ARE TIED! Cam Skattebo caps off the touchdown drive with a run on the two-point conversion and the Sun Devils are right back in this thing with 5 minutes to go.

    What a comeback by Arizona State.

    Texas 24, ASU 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU!

    The Sun Devils are in the end zone and it's Cam Skattebo! This time he runs it in, driving his legs and pushing through multiple defenders to get into the end zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Skattebo catches long ball!

    Is there anything this guy can't do? After throwing for a TD pass on the last possession, now he's caught a deep ball from Sam Leavitt and the Sun Devils are all the way down to the Texas 8-yard line.

    That's a 62-yard catch and run by Skattebo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception ASU!

    The Sun Devils have it right back! Texas QB Quinn Ewers put a little too much air under the ball and ASU's Javan Robinson came down with it.

    Buckle up folks!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown ASU!

    The Sun Devils are finally in the end zone and it comes on a trick play pass from Cam Skattebo! The star RB lofted a ball up there and Malik McClain came down with it and ran it in for a 42-yard score.

    The 2-point conversion was good, so it's now a one-possession game!

    Texas 24, ASU 16

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU moves past midfield

    The Sun Devils are past the 50 after a chunk run from Cam Skattebo, but they're running out of time and desperately need a touchdown on this drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas!

    It's Quinn Ewers scrambling for the touchdown! What a play by the quarterback to get into the end zone for the score.

    Texas 24, ASU 8

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas nearing end zone

    The Longhorns are closing in on another score after this dime from Quinn Ewers to Matthew Golden put them inside the 10-yard line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas on the march

    The Longhorns are now giving a little bit of a reprieve to their defense and have moved the ball past midfield as the fourth quarter begins.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU controlling possession with little to show for it

    The Sun Devils have had control of the ball for nearly 33 of the 44 minutes played so far. Unfortunately for them, it hasn't resulted in many points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU stuffed again, settles for FG

    The Sun Devils made it to the red zone before the Longhorns buckled down and held strong. Carston Kieffer makes his second field goal of the game to cut into Texas' lead.

    Texas 17, ASU 8

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Skattebo breaks off long run

    Arizona State's star running back just broke several tackles during a 33-yard run to put his team right back in the red zone. We'll see if the Sun Devils can finally find the end zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Safety by ASU!

    The Sun Devils force a fumble that's recovered by Quinn Ewers in the end zone for a safety! What a wild turn of events in Atlanta.

    Texas 17, ASU 5

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU stuffed at goal line!

    The Sun Devils had a chance to cut into Texas' lead, but instead the Longhorns held strong with a goal-line stand! ASU had 2 cracks from the 2-yard line and couldn't get it in the end zone.

    That's three turnovers on downs for ASU this game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU's Leavitt scrambles for long run

    A great read by Sam Leavitt results in a 31-yard run into Texas territory. The Sun Devils are in the red zone now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas goes 3-and-out to start 2nd half

    The Longhorns open the first half with the ball, but ASU's defense steps up and stops them on third down.

    Nice start for the Sun Devils.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Texas 17, Arizona State 3

    The Longhorns are mostly dominating so far, but things slowed down after two quick TDs in the first quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU FG BLOCKED!

    Arizona State's 36-yard field goal attempt is blocked by Carston Kieffer in the closing seconds of the first half!

    Texas maintains a 17-3 lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ASU converts on a fake punt!

    Arizona State goes with a VERY bold fake punt toss on 4th-and-9 from its own 21-yard line.

    Punter Kanyon Floyd threw it to Blazen Lono-Wong for a 32-yard gain and ASU is in business!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas goes 3-and-out

    Arizona State quickly gets the ball back after a nice defensive stop.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona State turns it over on downs

    Rather than trying a long field goal, the Sun Devils went for it on 4th-and-10 at the Texas 34-yard line, but Sam Leavitt was sacked by Trey Moore

    Texas gets the ball back.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas adds FG

    The Longhorns had another solid drive going, but it fizzled out short of the end zone and they settled for a short Bert Auburn field goal to take a 14-point lead.

    Texas 17, ASU 3