Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How to watch the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Notre Dame's starting quarterback, Riley Leonard, and the Fighting Irish have some big odds to overcome at this Monday's CFP Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost time for the College Football Playoff National Championship! No. 7 seed Notre Dame (14-1) will face No. 8 seed Ohio State (13-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20, in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In this final game of the 2024-25 NCAA football season, the odds heavily favor Ohio State's Buckeyes over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ready to tune in? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame this week.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP Championship game

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the CFP Championship game on TV:

You can watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame college football national championship game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame without cable:

You can tune into Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on ESPN, which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. While the game is airing on ESPN, it will not be available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NFL Network, NBA TV and more DirecTV MySports DirecTV Stream's new MySports package gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Right now, you can try all this out free and then get your first three months for just $50/month. After that, the cost of this sports streaming package rises to $70/month (still cheaper than competitors). So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football but aren't ready to commit or drop a ton of money, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Try free at DirecTV

Watch NCAA games on ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100-plus more live channels. At $80 a month, the live TV streaming service is a big investment for football fans, but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games and still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Right now the platform is offering a free trial, so you can check out everything it has to offer risk-free. Try it free at Fubo

All times Eastern

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Other ways to watch the CFP national championship game: