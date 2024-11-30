Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday, here's how to watch. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Ohio Stadium on Saturday for their annual rivalry, and its a game that may have major consequences for the Big Ten Title Game come December. The Buckeyes, who are 7-1 in conference play this year, are currently ranked No. 2 overall just behind the Oregon Ducks, while Michigan, who have won the Big Ten Championship for the past three years in a row, are in their rebuilding phase in their first season of the post-Harbaugh era, with a 4-4 conference record to show for that. Saturday's game at the Horseshoe will be broadcast as part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff with pre-game coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET and a 12 p.m. kickoff.

Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this afternoon, and keep up with live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game on Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines starting at 12 p.m. ET on Fox.

Where to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game without cable:

You can tune into the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on Fox which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

2024 NCAAF Week 14 Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for Week 14 of the NCAA season.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

7 p.m. | Toledo at Akron | ESPN2

7 p.m. | Kent State at Buffalo | ESPN+

Thursday, Nov. 28

2 p.m. | Tuskegee at Alabama State | ESPNU

7:30 p.m. | Memphis at Tulane | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

12 p.m. | Oregon State at Boise State | FOX

12 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Colorado | ABC/ESPN+

12 p.m. | Minnesota at Wisconsin | CBS

12 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green | ESPNU

12 p.m. | Navy at East Carolina | ESPN

12 p.m. | Ball State at Ohio | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Liberty at Sam Houston | CBSSN

3:30 p.m. | Utah State at Colorado State | FS1

3:30 p.m. | Texas State at South Alabama | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Stanford at San Jose State | CBS

4 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Florida A&M | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Georgia | ABC/ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Nebraska at Iowa | NBC

8 p.m. | Utah at UCF | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. | Michigan at Ohio State | FOX

12 p.m. | Tennessee at Vanderbilt | ABC/ESPN+

12 p.m. | South Carolina at Clemson | ESPN

12 p.m. | UTSA at Army | CBSSN

12 p.m. | Louisville at Kentucky | SEC Network

12 p.m. | UConn at UMass | ESPN+

12 p.m. | Duke at Wake Forest | ACC Network

12 p.m. | Louisiana at UL Monroe | ESPNU

12 p.m. | North Texas at Temple | ESPN+

1:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Florida International | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Georgia State | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Southern Miss at Troy | ESPN+

2 p.m. | South Florida at Rice | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Southern vs. Grambling (New Orleans, Louisiana) | NBC

3 p.m. | Old Dominion at Arkansas State | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Maryland at Penn State | Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. | Auburn at Alabama | ABC/ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Miami (Fla.) at Syracuse | ESPN

3:30 p.m. | Cal at SMU | ESPN2

3:30 p.m. | Arkansas at Missouri | SEC Network

3:30 p.m. | NC State at North Carolina | ACC Network

3:30 p.m. | UAB at Charlotte | ESPN+

3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Tulsa | ESPN+

4 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky | ESPNU

4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+

4 p.m. | UTEP at New Mexico State | ESPN+

6 p.m. | Appalachian State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+

6:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Washington State | CW Network

7 p.m. | Oklahoma at LSU | ESPN

7:30 p.m. | Texas at Texas A&M | ABC/SEC Network

8 p.m. | Nevada at UNLV | CBSSN

8 p.m. | Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACC Network

8 p.m. | Marshall at James Madison | ESPNU

11 p.m. | New Mexico at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports PPV

Washington at Oregon

Purdue at Indiana

Notre Dame at USC

Houston at BYU

Arizona State at Arizona

Kansas State at Iowa State

Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network

Florida at Florida State | ESPN2

Rutgers at Michigan State | FS1

Fresno State at UCLA | Big Ten Network

Pitt at Boston College

Kansas at Baylor

TCU at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Air Force at San Diego State | FS1

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

Every way to watch NCAAF games this season: