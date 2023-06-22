Ohio State TE Zak Herbstreit, son of ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, released from hospital after heart issue

Zak Herbstreit is a preferred walk-on at Ohio State. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit was released from the hospital on Wednesday and is now recovering at home after a heart issue.

Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and lead ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is a preferred walk-on with the Buckeyes. Kirk announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that his son had returned home, but that he still has a long way to go in his recovery.

Just an update on Zak. He came home yesterday from the hospital and is happy to be with his family. With that being said, like I mentioned earlier, this is a long process. Will take months to see how his heart is responding to his medication. We are hopeful he will be okay but… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 22, 2023

"[It] will take months to see how his heart is responding to his medication," Kirk wrote, in part. "We are hopeful he will be okay but for now we are vigilant and in prayer. I really wanted to thank ALL the people that have reached out concerned about Zak. It has been overwhelming to see such outpouring of love and well wishes. The tweets-texts-calls have been very powerful and appreciated. Thank you for your ongoing prayers-Zak is an upbeat positive person by nature and is looking forward to feeling much better in the future."

Kirk first posted a message from Zak to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that said Zak was under the care of cardiologists in Columbus while noting in the tweet that Zak "has a long journey ahead of him." It's not clear specifically what Zak is dealing with.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks,” Zak’s statement said. “Not feeling right. Culminated with test results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me and I am beyond appreciative. We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.



“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 20, 2023

Zak is set to be a junior at Ohio State this fall and did not have a catch in 2022. The Nashville native played high school at Montgomery Bell Academy. His twin older brothers, Tye and Jake, played football at Clemson.

Kirk has been an analyst with ESPN since 1996 and has been the network’s top college football analyst since 2006. He played from 1989-92 at Ohio State, and his father, Jim, also played and coached at Ohio State.