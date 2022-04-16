Ohio State, quarterback CJ Stroud honor Dwayne Haskins at Buckeye spring game

Dwayne Haskins' alma mater honored him on Saturday at Ohio State's spring football game at home in Columbus.

The program held a moment of silence before kickoff in front of a reported 60,007 fans and the late quarterback's initials were painted near the 5-yard line at Ohio Stadium. The players' helmets featured his initials, "DH," on them and coaches had matching pins. There was also a memorial outside of the stadium that was set up by fans and alumni, per NFL Media.

DH ❤️ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 16, 2022

Here's how @OhioStateFB is honoring Dwayne Haskins at today's spring game: pic.twitter.com/Y0kk8yGtaa — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 16, 2022

Haskins, who starred at the school from 2016-18, died the morning of April 9 when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24. The former first-round draft pick was training with Pittsburgh Steelers players in South Florida after signing with the team in January 2021. He spent his first two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback CJ Stroud played in Haskins' jersey for the game. The sophomore already wears No. 7.

Really nice gesture from CJ Stroud to honor Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State’s spring game today. pic.twitter.com/XzCBzFwEBz — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2022

After throwing his first touchdown, Stroud further honored Haskins by pointing to the nameplate. Stroud wrote on Twitter "Your legacy will live on big bro" two days after the former quarterback's death. The two are the only Buckeye quarterbacks to throw for at least 4,000 yards in a season and Stroud's 44 touchdowns as a freshman trail only Haskins' single-season mark.

After the first touchdown of the spring game CJ Stroud points to the back of his jersey: pic.twitter.com/jXj71OpOkE — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) April 16, 2022

Following the tribute video played in-house at halftime, Kamryn Babb led the team in a prayer. Babb is a fifth-year senior who played with Haskins at Ohio State. The video included footage from Haskins on campus, interviews with family members and a video of Haskins as a child saying he would one day be a Buckeye.

After that beautiful Dwayne Haskins video, former teammate Kamryn Babb (@kamm_o) led @OhioStateFB in prayer. pic.twitter.com/3cV7VBMUvL — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 16, 2022

Haskins set Big Ten single-season records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018. The Buckeyes went 13-1 and won the Big Ten conference championship and Rose Bowl title. Haskins was named MVP of both.

He had only eight interceptions. That year he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, the winner now with the Arizona Cardinals, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, currently of the Miami Dolphins. He entered the NFL draft early and was taken at No. 15.