Ohio State-Oregon, Oklahoma-Texas lead college football's Week 7 games to watch

As our regular readers know, it is our aim in this space to help college football fans find the most compelling games. We cannot provide an in-depth preview of every contest on the slate, which is why each week we make a point of advising fans in search of high drama and excitement to keep a close eye on the scoreboard in case major developments occur in unexpected locales. We sincerely hope you took that advice to heart a week ago, as there were several matchups we didn’t highlight that wound up making big news.

We repeat that standard caveat as we again break down what we think will be the seven must-see games in Week 7. It’s a loaded lineup indeed, with three Top 25 showdowns and key conference clashes in every television window, but we’ll start in prime time.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC.

Why watch: The headliner of the day is this much-anticipated Big Ten clash between one of the conference’s newcomers and one of the old guard. It’s not technically a must-win for either party, as whoever comes up short would still be in a strong position, but it would be a nice one to have in the bank for the winner. Not much has gone wrong for the Buckeyes thus far on either side of the ball, outscoring their first five opponents 230-34. QB Will Howard has a dazzling array of weapons at his disposal, including flashy WRs Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka and veteran RBs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The Ducks probably can’t take everybody away, but some heat from DL Jordan Burch would be a starting point. It took a game or two for QB Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon offense to click, but RB Jordan James and WR Tez Johnson are reliable playmakers. Big plays are hard to find, however, with DBs Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs patrolling the Ohio State secondary.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn’t, though we’ve yet to see Ohio State tested in a late-game situation. It’s possible the Buckeyes are just that much better than everybody, but the Ducks don’t get blown out at Autzen Stadium often.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: The conference and the start time are different, but the atmosphere at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and intensity will be the same as ever for the Red River showdown. The Longhorns have a rather important date with Georgia on deck, but there is zero chance they will be thinking about that this week as they take on their archrival Sooners. Oklahoma for its part hopes to avoid a second SEC loss with numerous tough games still ahead in its new league. The Longhorns are expected to have QB Quinn Ewers back from an oblique injury, though Arch Manning minded the store well in his absence. Whoever runs the attack will be facing the most accomplished defense Texas has encountered to date, featuring hard-hitting Sooners like LB Danny Stutsman and DB Robert Spears-Jennings. Things haven’t gone as well for Oklahoma on the offensive side, but freshman Michael Hawkins has given the QB position more flexibility since he took over for opening-day starter Jackson Arnold. He’ll want to stay clear of LB Anthony Hill Jr., the primary playmaker on the Longhorns’ front.

Why it could disappoint: Rivalry games rarely go according to script, but the evidence we have to date would suggest that the Sooners can least afford falling behind early given their struggles to score this season. If matters are relatively even after the first few series, we should be in for a fun afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) tackles Texas running back Jonathon Brooks during their 2023 game at the Cotton Bowl.

No. 8 Mississippi at No. 10 LSU

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: Elsewhere in the SEC, these Magnolia Bowl rivals have worked their way back into the top 10 and will look to stay there. The Rebels handled their post-Kentucky hangover last week at South Carolina, while the Tigers took a bit longer to ascend the rankings since their opening-week setback against Southern California. While watching DL JJ Pegues produce big-guy touchdowns in goal-line formations is fun, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart might have more success this week with the long ball. Primary WR Tre Harris - if he is healthy Saturday - will look to exploit an LSU secondary that has sprung leaks at times, though DL Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones can help out the DBs if they can provide pressure. Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier is capable of keeping pace in a high-scoring affair, but he must beware of versatile Rebels LB Suntarine Perkins.

Why it could disappoint: At first glance, it depends which version of Ole Miss shows up. The squad that looked lethargic a couple of weeks ago could find itself in an early hole. But LSU has struggled to put opponents away even in victories, so we can probably count on plenty of angst from both fan bases in the fourth quarter due to game management decisions by their respective coaches.

No. 5 Penn State at Southern California

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS.

Why watch: Speaking of USC, Big Ten membership hasn’t been much fun thus far for the Trojans. All that can change if they can protect their home Coliseum turf against the Nittany Lions, who make their first journey to the league’s new west-coast enclave. Penn State has reached 5-0 largely free of fourth-quarter drama, thanks to QB Drew Allar’s efficiency and plentiful ground support from RBs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. It will be up to LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and the USC run stoppers to keep matters in hand. Trojans QB Miller Moss was mistake prone in road losses and must hope the friendlier environs help him make better use of WRs Ja’Kobi Lane and Zachariah Branch. His protectors must keep Penn State DL Abdul Carter and Zane Durant out of his backfield.

Why it could disappoint: Penn State is the more likely candidate to make it a one-sided affair based on the records thus far, though as mentioned the Nittany Lions haven’t ventured this far afield. The Trojans should have enough offensive fire power and defensive competency to make this a game.

South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama

Time/TV: noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: What a difference a week makes in Tuscaloosa, where the Crimson Tide went from claiming their first signature win of the Kalen DeBoer era to enduring the program’s most embarrassing loss in recent memory. Now they host the Gamecocks, who find themselves in the uncomfortable position of facing a talented team in need of redemption for a second consecutive week. The game will hinge on whether South Carolina can reproduce Vanderbilt’s ball-control approach that kept QB Jalen Milroe and the high-powered Crimson Tide offense off the field. QB LaNorris Sellers might have the mobility, but he got little ground support last week against Ole Miss, and Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell and Co. should be ready for him after what was undoubtedly a spirited week of drills. DB Nick Emmanwori and the Gamecocks’ secondary have done well to limit big gainers, but keeping Tide standout freshman WR Ryan Williams in check could prove more difficult.

Why it could disappoint: An angry response by the Crimson Tide could put this one on ice quickly, particularly if the defense takes up its challenge to do better protecting leads. The Gamecocks must make something happen early to keep the home crowd on edge.

No. 19 Kansas State at Colorado

Time/TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: These former Big Eight programs renew acquaintances for what has suddenly become an important clash in the wide-open Big 12. Both teams had last week off to enjoy decisive victories, although K-State’s romp past Oklahoma State at home and the Buffaloes’ triumph at Central Florida diminished in value a bit with both opponents subsequently losing again. The Wildcats’ last trip west at Brigham Young did not go well for them, and Colorado’s home crowds have been more engaged since coach Deion Sanders’s arrival. Watching both QBs in action is an adventure at times for both fan bases as they are known to put the ball in harms way on occasion. K-State’s Avery Johnson is at his best when RB DJ Giddens also has room to operate. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is as tough as they come and isn’t afraid to trust his receivers, though he is sometimes too reliant on two-way standout Travis Hunter. Takeaway threats include the aforementioned Hunter as well as DB Preston Hodge for the Buffs and Wildcats DBs Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish.

Why it could disappoint: While Colorado’s games are usually appointment viewing, the notable exception was its trip to Nebraska. K-State will try to replicate the Cornhuskers’ formula and establish dominance at the line of scrimmage from the outset, but things don’t usually work that way in the after-dark window.

California at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN.

Why watch: After letting a potentially massive win against Miami get away, the Golden Bears try again for that elusive first ACC victory. The Panthers have needed some fourth-quarter magic on several occasions to make it to 5-0, but now that they’re here they hope to maintain their presence as league title contenders following a down year. The architect of Pitt’s late rallies has been QB Eli Holstein, who now has 15 scoring throws through five games with just three picks. His top five targets all have over 200 receiving yards, but the leader of the group, WR Konata Mumpfield, will likely draw the attention of California DB Nohl Williams. Questionable non-penalties notwithstanding, it was the Golden Bears inability to put the Miami game away on the ground that was their ultimate undoing. QB Fernando Mendoza would like to get RBs Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas established sooner this time, but Pittsburgh DB Donovan McMillon and LB Kyle Louis will do their best to prevent that.

Why it could disappoint: It’s conceivable that the Bears won’t have much left in the tank after some disappointing results and lots of frequent flyer miles. But given both teams’ propensity for nail biters, a rout doesn’t seem likely.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 7 top games: Mississippi-LSU, Oklahoma-Texas