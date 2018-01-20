Ohio State, Holtmann take streak to New York

Chris Holtmann and Sam Berry -- their names will be etched side-by-side in the Big Ten history books after Ohio State beat Northwestern on Wednesday.

Holtmann, the Buckeyes' first year head coach accomplished a feat that Berry achieved 95 years ago as a first-year coach at Iowa. Both have won their first seven conference games.

Wisconsin's Walter Meanwell holds the Big Ten record with 12 straight conference wins to start a career. Meanwell did it while prowling the sidelines in 1912.

"It really does not mean anything," Holtmann told reporters after Ohio State beat Northwestern on Wednesday. "I think that's a reflection on the players as much as anything. We've got a group that really likes each other. And it's easy to like each other when you're on the streak that we're on right now, but I sensed that they even liked each other when we had some rough spots earlier in the year."

The surprise of the Big Ten, and one of the biggest surprises in college basketball, the Buckeyes and Holtmann go for eight straight conference wins on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Ohio State was a preseason pick to near the Big Ten cellar. Minnesota was a favorite to win the conference. But as the winter chill has taken hold in Minneapolis and Columbus, one team is undefeated in Big Ten play and the other is trying to stay afloat.

The Gophers (14-7, 3-5 Big Ten) have played twice this season at MSG and the last time they were ranked and undefeated. On Saturday, coach Richard Pitino will have three different starters in the lineup than the last time they were in New York because of injuries and a suspension.

Minnesota has lost four of five and is coming off a 77-66 loss to Maryland on Thursday.

"If we don't hit shots, it's really easy to guard us," Pitino told the Baltimore Sun after the Gophers shot less than 36 percent in the loss to the Terrapins.