Ohio State holds off Georgia for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

The top of the second College Football Playoff rankings looks almost exactly like the initial rankings released last Tuesday. Ohio State remains in the No. 1 spot despite a struggle against Rutgers. The Buckeyes also held on despite one of their two biggest wins - at Notre Dame - being diminished when the Fighting Irish lost to Clemson.

Ohio State remains on track for a showdown with Michigan on the penultimate weekend of the regular season that will likely decide the winner of the Big Ten West. However, the Wolverines must face Penn State on the road this Saturday before that can become a winner-take-all showdown.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammates after making his second touchdown reception of the game against Rutgers at SHI Stadium.

Georgia continues to hold down the No. 2 position. The Bulldogs defeated Missouri on Saturday for their only win against teams in this week's ranking. However, two more opportunities are coming to strengthen their portfolio with consecutive matchups against Mississippi and Tennessee. A win in either game will secure a berth in the SEC championship game.

Michigan holds down the third position, followed by Florida State and Washington. The top five are the lone unbeatens remaining in the Power Five.

Oregon leads the teams with one loss at No. 6. Behind the Ducks to complete are Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Penn State. Oklahoma slips out of the top 10 this week after a loss to Oklahoma State. The Sooners fell eight spaces to No. 17. The Cowboys rose seven spots to No. 15.

No. 23 Tulane is the only representing the Group of Five conferences. The highest-ranked champion from those leagues earns an automatic berth in one of the New Year's Six bowl games. Air Force was ranked No. 25 but fell out after its loss to Army.

The final ranking of the committee will take place Dec. 3, and the top four teams will earn spots in the playoff.

The semifinals will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The championship game will take place on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Mississippi (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State leads Georgia at No. 1