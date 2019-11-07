Ohio State, Georgia agree to home-and-home series in 2030, 2031

The trend of Power Five programs scheduling one another hasn’t died down as another notable home-and-home series was announced Thursday morning.

Ohio State and Georgia have agreed to a home-and-home series, but it won’t be for a while. The Buckeyes will travel to Athens to play the Bulldogs on Sept. 14, 2030, while the Bulldogs will make the return trip to Columbus on Aug. 30, 2031.

The schools have met just one time — a 21-14 Georgia win in the Florida Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in 1993. Ohio State’s quarterback that day was some guy named Kirk Herbstreit.

For Ohio State, this agreement marks the first regular season games against an SEC opponent since the Buckeyes had a home-and-home series with LSU in 1987 and 1988. Georgia’s last regular season game against a Big Ten team came back in 1965, when the Bulldogs defeated Michigan 15-7.

"We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible, keeping Georgia on the national stage," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia."

Added Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau:

“This is going to be a terrific series for fans of both programs to look forward to down the road. This series is a testament to our commitment to scheduling and playing really good intersectional contests. It’s these kind of games that make for memorable experiences for our student-athletes.”

In addition to Georgia, Ohio State has future home-and-home agreements with Oregon (2020-2021), Notre Dame (2022-2023), Washington (2024-2025) and Texas (2025-2026).

Meanwhile, Georgia has home-and-homes with Clemson (2029-2030, 2032-2033), Texas (2028-2029), UCLA (2025-2026), Florida State (2027-2028) and Oklahoma (2023, 2031) on the schedule in the coming years.

