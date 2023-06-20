Ohio State Football Player Zak Herbstreit, Son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Is Hospitalized
"His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers," his father told WSYX-TV in Columbus, Ohio, via text
Zak Herbstreit, a junior tight end for Ohio State and son of ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, was hospitalized on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
The 21-year-old walk-on is in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, and is being monitored and evaluated, a school spokesperson said.
His father, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback and a five-time Sports Emmy winner, told WSYX-TV in Columbus via text that his family is with him and they “appreciate everyone’s concerns and prayers.”
The spokesperson did not reveal the cause of Zak’s hospitalization.
Zak Herbstreit joined the Buckeyes in June 2021 after playing tight end for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tenn., where he earned all-region honors as a senior.
He is in his second season with the program and lost his black helmet stripe last fall, a tradition that signifies a player has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches.
Zak Herbstreit is a third-generation Buckeye football player. His grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, was a running back and captain of the 1960 team that won the Big Ten title. Kirk was a captain and starting quarterback of the 1992 team that finished No. 18 in the final AP poll.
Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll and will open its season on Sept. 2 against Minnesota.
