Ohio State fans speak out to support Urban Meyer, plan rally

As Urban Meyer deals with the fallout of a scandal that has many calling for Ohio State to dismiss him, the embattled coach is finding support from Buckeye Nation.

One longtime fan, Jeff Hamms, also known as “Tennessee Jeff," is planning a rally on campus to show support for Meyer, who has a 73-8 record and one national championship in seven seasons in Columbus.

"A peaceful rally at Ohio State University for Coach Urban Meyer just because I thought, I was thinking there's been so much negative press with Coach Meyer,” Hamms said on his Facebook page.

According to WSYX TV in Columbus, Hamms says Ohio State has approved the rally and all fans are invited. The event is still being planned but will be held in the next few days.

The university placed Meyer on paid administrative leave Wednesday. That move came hours after a report surfaced that Meyer had been aware former OSU assistant coach Zach Smith had been accused of domestic violence in 2015, yet he remained on the OSU staff until he was fired July 23.

In a statement issued Friday, Meyer said he had properly reported those allegations, although he apologized for the way he answered questions about the situation at a recent Big Ten media event.

Yet while the university investigates Meyer's actions, many Buckeye fans are voicing their support.

"I just hope they resolve (the investigation) fairly quickly so he can get back to coaching," fan Gary Richmond told WSYX.

OSU student Nick Geres told the station that he thinks Meyer should be suspended, but "I don't think he should lose his job for it. I think it was a mistake but at the end of the day I think he deserves a second chance. I think he does a lot for this community and this school so I think it's good to support him."

Fans have also been taking to social media to voice support.

@OhioStAthletics don’t be gutless and listen to big media. Us normal people know that no one is perfect and nothing @OSUCoachMeyer did warrants losing his job. You don’t air out someone’s personal business to the media with ALL the facts! — Daniel Adams (@danomite24) August 4, 2018

