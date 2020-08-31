Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett shot in face, expected to leave hospital Monday

Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the face early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Garrett, 22, is listed in stable condition.

According to the report, Columbus, Ohio, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Garrett was found with gunshot wounds through both of his cheeks, with an updated police report indicating that it was a “through and through” wound.

Police said there was blood in the apartment, as well as outside of it in the street. There also was a single shell casing found outside the apartment.

Garrett was taken to Wexner Medical Center on the Ohio State University campus, where he was treated for his wounds. Police did not indicate a possible suspect or motive, as details were scant in the initial media release.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said in a statement Monday that Garrett is expected to leave the hospital on Monday morning.

“Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday. We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning,” Day said. “On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.”

Garrett, from Las Vegas, is a rising senior for the Buckeyes. He had appeared in 33 games for Ohio State over the past three seasons, including 11 last year, and was slated to start for the Buckeyes prior to the Big Ten suspending its fall season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He totaled 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

Garrett is originally from Vermont and briefly lived in Hawaii following the death of his father when Garrett was 13 years old.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett reportedly was shot in the face early Sunday morning and is in stable condition. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: