Ohio State board meets Wednesday with three possible outcomes for Urban Meyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The future of Urban Meyer’s tenure as the football coach at Ohio State is the focal point of a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The meeting began at 9 a.m. and broke off into executive session so the 20 board members could meet without the media present.

The timeline for university president Michael V. Drake to make a final decision on Meyer’s status is unclear. While a decision is expected by the end of the week, the university declined on Tuesday night to offer specific clarity on when a decision on Meyer would happen.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees opened with a public session. Board members exited the room and met elsewhere in the Longaberger Alumni House on campus. There’s no set length on the meeting.

The Ohio State Trustees have arrived for the public portion of the meeting, which will head to Executive Session. Don’t expect any news for a few hours. No timetable set on a decision on Urban Meyer’s future. (Clark Kellogg is one notable trustee). pic.twitter.com/wM9Mjn9P9V — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2018





Here’s Clark Kellogg and his fellow OSU Trustees exiting into executive session to examine Urban Meyer’s future. Key phrase from Board Chair Michael J. Gasser: “To discuss personnel matters regarding the employment, compensation and discipline of public officials.” pic.twitter.com/LN0zc5nr2m — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2018





Unexpectedly, Meyer made an appearance at Longaberger Alumni House on Wednesday morning.

An unexpected twist. Urban Meyer has shown up at the meeting. This is really surprising. https://t.co/ywXVR7GBCA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2018





Urban Meyer’s car is in the back of the building where the Executive Session of Board of Trustees is taking place. This is a most unexpected twist. Makes it feel like some sort of resolution is inevitable. (There’s been no timetable set for a decision). pic.twitter.com/QecQY7PAcE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2018





Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, and the university launched an investigation in the wake of domestic abuse allegations against a former football staff member. The scope of the investigation expanded in the wake of allegations of tawdry behavior by Zach Smith, the former assistant coach, by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. (Courtney Smith spoke to investigators on Aug. 13.)

Meyer and others have been interviewed multiple times by investigators, according to sources familiar with the probe.

The investigation ended on Sunday, and the board was informally briefed verbally on the results of it for nearly three hours on Monday.

Little is known about the timeline and rollout of a potential decision following the meeting Wednesday. University officials did confirm to Yahoo Sports that Ohio State plans to release a written report detailing an executive summary of the investigative findings. It’s unknown when that will come.

It’s unknown how much input the Board of Trustees will have on the final decision about Meyer’s employment. The meeting on Wednesday is a forum for their input, but Drake will make the final decision.

There are essentially three possible outcomes for Meyer: reinstatement, firing or suspension. The Columbus Dispatch reported on Tuesday that a recommendation for suspension is the likely outcome from the investigation. That notion was deemed “reckless” by a school spokesman, who did not deny the statements to the Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio State opens the football season on Sept. 1 against Oregon State at home. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day is the interim coach.

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Urban Meyer’s appearance on campus Wednesday.)

Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State could be determined on Wednesday. (AP)

