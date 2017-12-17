Tate, Bates-Diop help Ohio State beat Appalachian St 80-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A delay and evacuation after a fire alarm couldn't deter Ohio State from winning its fourth straight game when Jae'Sean Tate scored 19 points in an 80-67 win against Appalachian State at Value City Arena on Saturday.

Keita Bates-Diop added 18 points, Kaleb Wesson had 16, and Kam Williams 11 for the Buckeyes (9-3), who also opened the season with four consecutive victories.

A warning siren went off with Ohio State ahead 48-33 with 17:47 left in the second half and Appalachia State's Ronshad Shabazz at the free throw line, and an announcement was made to the crowd of 12,616 to clear the building.

The teams retreated to to their locker rooms.

''We didn't know what was going on. We were in shock,'' Wesson said.

It was determined that the failure of an exhaust fan in a concessions stand set off the fire alarm. The all-clear was given after nine minutes and play resumed after about 16 minutes.

''Just your typical college basketball game here tonight,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann joked, before adding that the game took a backseat at the moment to the security of the fans and the players.

Appalachian State immediately scored six straight points when play resumed, but the Buckeyes put the game away with a 9-0 run to make it 67-47 before the Mountaineers made a late push.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 15 points and Delaware, Ohio, native Griffin Kinney had 14 for the Mountaineers (5-7) in their third straight defeat.

Appalachian State was averaging 87.6 points per game but were blanketed by the Buckeyes' defense into 3 for 19 (15.8 percent) shooting from 3-point range.

''They completely took us out of the way we played,'' Mountaineers coach Jim Fox said. ''Our guys are not a selfish team but our players were selfish today with the lack of ball movement.''