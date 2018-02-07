Ohio State adds 5-star Nick Petit-Frere, nation's top tackle, to excellent class

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer holds the trophy following the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 27-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ohio State added a third five-star to its 2018 recruiting haul on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes landed the signature of Nick Petit-Frere, the top-rated offensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.com. Petit-Frere will head to Columbus via Tampa, Florida, where he was a standout at Berkeley Prep. At No. 11 overall nationally, Petit-Frere is the highest-ranked recruit for the Buckeyes in this cycle.

Petit-Frere chose Ohio State over Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan and Alabama. He made the decision after a visit to Columbus late in the process. Petit-Frere is listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, so he has plenty of muscle to pack on to his huge frame.

From Rivals.com:

Petit-Frere has truly elite size and the frame to add muscle as he nears his college debut. He looked impressive in this year’s Under Armour All-America game, where he, at times, overwhelmed other top-flight prospects. Winning a recruiting battle such as this is the direct result of Ohio State’s reputation for developing NFL talent, which Petit-Frere definitely possesses.

Urban Meyer was certainly happy about Petit-Frere’s decision.

Urban Meyer’s reaction to the Buckeyes landing #1 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere! B⭕️⭕️⭕️M! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Ht3o3yNaZ1 — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) February 7, 2018





Petit-Frere joins linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safety Tyreke Johnson as the third five-star recruit in the class.

The addition of Petit-Frere and four-star outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste has the Buckeyes keeping pace with Georgia for the No. 1 class in the country.

