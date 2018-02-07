Ohio State adds 5-star Nick Petit-Frere, nation's top tackle, to excellent class
Ohio State added a third five-star to its 2018 recruiting haul on Wednesday.
The Buckeyes landed the signature of Nick Petit-Frere, the top-rated offensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.com. Petit-Frere will head to Columbus via Tampa, Florida, where he was a standout at Berkeley Prep. At No. 11 overall nationally, Petit-Frere is the highest-ranked recruit for the Buckeyes in this cycle.
Petit-Frere chose Ohio State over Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan and Alabama. He made the decision after a visit to Columbus late in the process. Petit-Frere is listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, so he has plenty of muscle to pack on to his huge frame.
Petit-Frere has truly elite size and the frame to add muscle as he nears his college debut. He looked impressive in this year’s Under Armour All-America game, where he, at times, overwhelmed other top-flight prospects. Winning a recruiting battle such as this is the direct result of Ohio State’s reputation for developing NFL talent, which Petit-Frere definitely possesses.
Urban Meyer was certainly happy about Petit-Frere’s decision.
Urban Meyer’s reaction to the Buckeyes landing #1 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere! B⭕️⭕️⭕️M! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Ht3o3yNaZ1
— Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) February 7, 2018
Petit-Frere joins linebacker Teradja Mitchell and safety Tyreke Johnson as the third five-star recruit in the class.
The addition of Petit-Frere and four-star outside linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste has the Buckeyes keeping pace with Georgia for the No. 1 class in the country.
