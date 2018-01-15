Ohio St. beats Rutgers 68-46, improves to 6-0 in Big 10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Ohio State opened up the season without much expectation. So, making the Top 25 and leading the Big Ten surely wasn't anticipated.

Now, when the new weekly rankings come out, the Buckeyes will likely have both.

''We had talked about it a little bit,'' first-year coach Chris Holtmann said. ''We talked about it a little bit when we beat (No.4) Michigan State because I think that alerted people.''

Keita Bates-Diop scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and Ohio State beat Rutgers 68-46 to remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season and tied atop the conference standings.

Ohio State (15-4, 6-0) built up a 30-point lead after Kam Williams converted on a 4-point play with 13:47 remaining to make it 48-18.

Kaleb Wesson had 10 points and nine rebounds and Williams finished with 11 points for Ohio State

Rutgers led 9-8 after Eugene Omoruyi made a layup at the 10:46 mark. Ohio State closed the half on a 19-6 run to take the 28-15 lead into half.

Rutgers was led by guards Geo Baker (14 points) and Corey Sanders (13 points).

However, Rutgers was without its third guard and sixth-man, Mike William. The senior captain was sidelined after injuring his leg in practice on Saturday. He sat the game out with his right foot wrapped and was using crutches.

''Mike hurt his leg badly. We don't have the full diagnosis yet, they're still working on that,'' coach Steve Pikiell said. ''He's going to be out, he's going to be out for a while. But Mike has been a really important player.I feel bad for him. It's his senior year, but those things happen and other guys have to be ready to step up and take advantage of his minutes. We certainly have to figure that out quickly here. Having this happen with 10 minutes left in practice yesterday doesn't give you a lot of time to figure it out, so now we have a couple of days to figure it out before Iowa.''