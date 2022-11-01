Ohio Senate race: Candidates J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan facing off in live town hall hosted by Fox

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Trump-endorsed Republican and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance are scheduled to debate again before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

Ohio Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are facing off in a live town hall exactly one week before Election Day after facing off during two heated debates earlier this month.

The candidates previously clashed over abortion, gun control and immigration.

The event, hosted by Fox and taking place at The Fives rooftop venue in Columbus, is not connected to the two prior debates.

Vance and Ryan debated inflation, Vance's support for former President Donald Trump and Ryan's support for President Joe Biden in the leadup to the election.

The appearance could play a crucial role in swaying last-minute voters just one week before Election Day.

Townhall kicks off

The townhall between Ohio Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan and hosted by FOX News started. This is the third and final time the candidates will have to pitch their platforms in an effort to cinch the state’s Senate seat.

The town hall will last one hour and will include questions from both the moderators and bipartisan audience members.

- Sarah Elbeshbishi

When is the town hall?

The two candidates will answer questions during the live town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

It is scheduled to last one hour.

How to watch?

The town hall will broadcast live on Fox News Channel.

This combination of photos shows Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on March 28, 2022, in Wilberforce, Ohio, left, and Republican candidate JD Vance on Aug. 5, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo)

What do the polls show?

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found Vance has a slight lead over Ryan thuogh it remains a statistical tie.

Vance leads 47%-45%, a shift from Ryan’s one-point advantage last month. The findings are within the survey’s 4.4 percentage-point margin of error.

Voters said the number one issue on their minds is the economy, with 44% of likely midterm voters citing the economy and inflation as their most important concerns.

- Rachel Looker

Twitter tiff: Vance, Ryan attack each other over immigration, abortion

If social media is any guide, Ryan and Vance will spend a lot of time Tuesday night discussing abortion and border security.

Vance took to Twitter to try and tie immigration to the economy and law enforcement: "Our economic problems are connected to our crime and border issues ... Tim Ryan wants an open border."

Ryan, who says he supports "smart, effective border security," indicated that he will go after Vance's opposition to abortion rights.

"JD Vance wants to pass a national abortion ban," Ryan tweeted.

– David Jackson

Ryan gets chance to reach Republican voters

Tuesday's town hall gives Ryan a chance to reach Fox's more conservative audience -- something that could help his campaign in the final days.

The 10-term congressman has painted himself as an independent, although he's voted with President Joe Biden's policies 100% of the time, according to the non-partisan, dat-crunching web site, FiveThirtyEight. He hopes to reach Ohio conservatives who are more moderate and are not staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The event will allow Ryan to share that message directly with those voters, but whether they buy it remains to be seen. Vance, for his part, has cast Ryan as a hypocrite for claiming to be moderate.

- Haley BeMiller

Who is JD Vance?

US Republican Senate candidate for Ohio JD Vance speaks to supporters at the Aurora Inn Event Center along with US Senator Jodi Ernst (R-Iowa), on October 13, 2022 in Aurora, Ohio.

Vance, who has never held public office, is the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," a memoir about growing up in a small Midwest town and the decline of white working-class America.

The 37-year-old is a venture capitalist who runs Narya, an Ohio-based venture capital firm he founded and launched in 2020 for startups around the country.

Who is J.D. Vance?: The Trump-backed Ohio GOP Senate nominee

Vance, dubbed a “conservative outsider,” received Trump's endorsement in the Senate race, which boosted his standing in the polls.

The Republican candidate wants to finish building Trump’s wall and increase the number of Border Patrol agents. He also opposes abortion, favors gun rights and supports voting requirements such as showing identification to vote and ending expanded mail-in voting.

- Rachel Looker, Orlando Mayorquin

Who is Tim Ryan?

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is running for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Ryan, a former Democratic presidential candidate, represents Ohio’s 13th district in the House of Representatives. He is in his 10th term and has been in Congress since 2003. He previously served as an Ohio state senator.

The 48-year-old backs abortion access and supports codifying abortion rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

Who is Tim Ryan?: What to know about the Democratic congressman and Ohio Senate nominee

His campaign focuses on Ohio's working class. He previously voted to pass the PRO Act in 2021 to expand protections for workers looking to unionize.

Ryan's plan to revitalize the working class includes creating new jobs by investing in infrastructure and funding skills training programs. The Democratic candidate supports gun law reform, ending the Senate filibuster and expanding federal voting protections.

- Rachel Looker, Orlando Mayorquin

A close race to watch

The Ohio Senate race is one of the closest in the country.

Its outcome may determine if Democrats or Republicans control the Senate. The chamber is split 50-50 between the Democrats and Republicans, with the Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vance and Ryan are seeking to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who decided to retire rather than seek reelection.

Senate control will be decided in other closely contested states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Ohio.

- Rachel Looker, David Jackson

Town hall promotions: Cheney endorses Ryan; Gabbard endorses Vance

Ryan and Vance enter this town hall touting high-profile endorsements.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the former House GOP official who lost a Republican primary in August to a Donald Trump challenger, said she would vote for Ryan if she were an Ohioan; Cheney has criticized Vance for echoing Trump's false conspiracy theories about the latter's loss of the 2020 election.

"I would not vote for J.D. Vance," Cheney said.

More: Liz Cheney says she favors Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race over Republican J.D. Vance

Earlier in the day, Vance promoted an endorsement from former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat who is currently popular with Republican conservatives; Gabbard was also a 2020 presidential candidate who attacked Ryan during a debate.

"Grateful to have the support of the last person to clean Tim Ryan's clock on the debate stage," Vance tweeted

– David Jackson

