Ohio Notary Services Partners With Ohio Land Title Association for Notary Closer Certification

New course offers notaries the chance to train to become notary closing agents

AKRON, Ohio, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help Ohio notaries expand their business offerings, Ohio Notary Services has partnered with the Ohio Land Title Association to provide Notary Closer Certification training.

The Ohio Land Title Association created the Notary Closer Certification as part of its OLTA Academy, and now, Ohio Notary Services is proud to offer the course through its website. The Notary Closer Certification course will provide the necessary training for a notary to act as a mortgage notary closing agent in real estate transactions. Becoming a notary closing agent also allows them to serve as a notary signing agent.

Topics covered in the training include:

E-Notarization and Online Notarization

Notary Laws and Responsibilities

USA Patriot Act

Spouses at Closing & Dower Rights

General Tips to Notary Closers

Understanding Closing Documents

Understanding FIRPTA

1099-S Reporting

Handling Funds at Closing and Good Funds Law

Special Circumstances at Closing

For notaries who want to know how to become a notary closing agent, register for the Notary Closer Certification training through the OLTA Academy. If not already a member of OLTA, notaries can become one when they register. They can also create an account with OLTA as a Non-Member. Before registering for the Notary Closer Certification, notaries should sign into the website with the username and password that was created with their Non-Member record.

When registering for Notary Closer Certification training, enter the code "Notary50" to get $50 off the price.

In addition to partnering with OLTA, ONS offers a full range of training courses to help anyone wanting to become a notary in Ohio, including courses to become an online remote notary.

Founded in 2019, Ohio Notary Services is a partnership of several Ohio bar associations. This unique partnership of the Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, Ohio State and Toledo bar associations combines more than 120 years of notary public education and testing experience.

The Ohio Land Title Association was founded in 1910, and its mission is to advocate and advance its members' educational, ethical and professional interests.

Please direct inquiries to:

Ohio Notary Services

330-436-0118

info@becomeanohionotary.com

