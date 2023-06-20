Ohio man arrested after Amazon driver shot while leaving his property: Court records

A Columbus police cruiser

A Columbus, Ohio man suspected of shooting an Amazon driver who had come to his residence to deliver a package appeared in court Tuesday morning two days after his arrest.

Keith W. Grubb, 59, faces one charge of felonious assault after Columbus police arrested him Sunday. Grubb appeared Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court and is due back in court on June 28, according to an online court docket.

Police identified Grubb in court documents as the man accused of shooting and injuring an Amazon delivery driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver had delivered a package at 4:42 a.m. to Grubb's residence in Grove City, a suburb of Columbus located to the southwest of the city. As he was walking back to his vehicle, a man wielding a shotgun loaded with bird shot, identified as Grubb, emerged from the home and fired at the Amazon driver, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The special ammunition, which uses smaller pellets in each shell, has a wider ranger of impact but inflicts less damager than a typical shotgun shell. The Amazon driver sustained injuries to his face and ribcage, and his company vehicle was also damaged, according to court records.

USA TODAY left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Grubb's attorney.

