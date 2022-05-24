Ohio man allegedly linked to assassination plot against former President George W. Bush

WASHINGTON – An Ohio man allegedly linked to a bizarre plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush appeared in court Tuesday, federal officials said.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, an Iraqi national living in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested following a long-running investigation in which the suspect allegedly outlined a plan to smuggle operatives affiliated with ISIS into the United States to murder the former president, according to court documents.

The former president was never in any jeopardy, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

"President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities," the former president's chief of staff said in a written statement.

The case was first reported by Forbes when court documents were inadvertently unsealed.

The FBI, using two confidential informants, had been allegedly communicating with Shihab since April 2021 when he began discussing his desire to smuggle up to six Iraqi nationals into the U.S., through the Mexican border in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars per person, according to court documents.

By late fall, the communications veered into a discussion about an alleged desire to kill Bush, as Shihab, according to court documents, asked about levels of security at Bush's Dallas home and Texas ranch.

"Shihab advised CS1 (confidential source) that they wished to kill former president Bush because they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq," the court documents state.

In subsequent discussions with the informants, Shihab allegedly stated that he "wanted to be involved in the actual attack and assassination of former president Bush and did not care if he died as he would be proud to have been involved in killing former president Bush."

